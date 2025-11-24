



This year one of questions I’ve seen horse owners ask again and again on Facebook is for recommendations of cameras that work for yards and stables where there is no access to WiFi, so I’ve pulled together the best Black Friday deals on these cameras to help you find the right deal.

If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing one of these cameras, Black Friday is a great opportunity as there’s always a wide range of discounts. Reolink is a trusted brand already used by many equestrians they are running up to 55% off for their Black Friday event, which you can find on Amazon – but I’ve rounded up my favourite Reolink deals below to help you choose.

Georgia previously kept her horse at a field with no WiFi or electric, but thanks to a the Reolink Go PT Ultra camera and solar panel (currently 30% off), she could keep an eye on her horses from anywhere. It’s now on its second year of being out in the field in all weathers.

She says: “The features I really like are the colour night even in total darkness and two-way audio. I have found the solar panel has provided sufficient power all-year round. It’s an upgrade of the Reolink Go PT Plus and for the extra £14 you get an excellent panning angle (355°), more tilt (140°) and an even better image (4K). It also auto-tracks and can send you alerts to your phone.

“I didn’t know I needed it, and now I can’t imagine being without it.”

We’ve reviewed a couple of Reolink cameras at H&H, and we’ve awarded them H&H Approved status. That said, plenty of other camera brands enable surveillance without mains electric and Wi-Fi – and these are some of the best stable cameras I see recommended regularly on social media. They all have slightly different features, but the key thing is they can all be set up to work in remote fields and stables – and they’re all discounted right now for Black Friday.

Reolink Black Friday field/stable camera deals

Other Black Friday field/stable camera deals

What we love about field and stable cameras These solar-powered cameras that run off a SIM card are becoming a game-changer for horse owners wanting to keep a closer eye on their horses. They allow you to check up on your horse while they’re eating, sleeping or – if they are anything like mine – you can use the camera to find out which one escaped first. Whether your primary use is to help improve your horse’s wellbeing in the stable, keep an eye on a horse you’re worried about, or check how well your fencing is holding up, these cameras can give you peace of mind and save you many unnecessary extra trips to the yard. You can choose between battery and solar-power options – solar powered setups are more expensive initially, but this pays off in the long-run as it’s rare that you’ll need to take the camera home for extra charge.