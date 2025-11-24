This year one of questions I’ve seen horse owners ask again and again on Facebook is for recommendations of cameras that work for yards and stables where there is no access to WiFi, so I’ve pulled together the best Black Friday deals on these cameras to help you find the right deal.
If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing one of these cameras, Black Friday is a great opportunity as there’s always a wide range of discounts. Reolink is a trusted brand already used by many equestrians they are running up to 55% off for their Black Friday event, which you can find on Amazon – but I’ve rounded up my favourite Reolink deals below to help you choose.
Reolink Go PT Ultra + Solar Panel | 30% off at Amazon
Was £199.97 Now £139.98
This is H&H deputy website editor Georgia Guerin’s Reolink camera. The deal includes a solar panel (which has provided her enough power all year round), and all you need to get started is a SIM card (Georgia opted for a cheap £6/month 5GB contract and this was plenty of data).
Georgia previously kept her horse at a field with no WiFi or electric, but thanks to a the Reolink Go PT Ultra camera and solar panel (currently 30% off), she could keep an eye on her horses from anywhere. It’s now on its second year of being out in the field in all weathers.
She says: “The features I really like are the colour night even in total darkness and two-way audio. I have found the solar panel has provided sufficient power all-year round. It’s an upgrade of the Reolink Go PT Plus and for the extra £14 you get an excellent panning angle (355°), more tilt (140°) and an even better image (4K). It also auto-tracks and can send you alerts to your phone.
“I didn’t know I needed it, and now I can’t imagine being without it.”
We’ve reviewed a couple of Reolink cameras at H&H, and we’ve awarded them H&H Approved status. That said, plenty of other camera brands enable surveillance without mains electric and Wi-Fi – and these are some of the best stable cameras I see recommended regularly on social media. They all have slightly different features, but the key thing is they can all be set up to work in remote fields and stables – and they’re all discounted right now for Black Friday.
Reolink Black Friday field/stable camera deals
Reolink Go PT Plus + Solar Panel | 30% off at Amazon
Was £179.99 Now £125.99
We’ve tested this camera and rated it H&H Approved. Our tester Becky Murray said: “It offers everything I can think I would need from an outdoor camera. The picture quality is excellent day and night and I wouldn’t hesitate to consider other Reolink products.”
Reolink TrackMix LTE | 44% off at Amazon
Was £339.99 Now £189.99
This camera includes a SIM card with 100MB trial data. It has more auto-tracking and zoom features than the Go PT Ultra. Georgia finds them to be enough, but if you particularly value these features it’s a good option.
Reolink 4G Go Ranger PT + Solar Panel | 36% off at Amazon
Was £229.98 Now £146.99
This model offers crystal clear night vision and smart detection. It is built for the outdoors, great for remote fields and yards and is powered by the adjustable solar panel. You just need a SIM card with a data plan to get started.
Other Black Friday field/stable camera deals
ieGeek 3G/4G LTE Outdoor Camera| Save 15% at Amazon
Was £48.81 Now £41.48
This camera is a great choice for your stable if you don’t have access to WiFi and mains power.
Xega 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera | 15% off at Amazon
Was £56.98 Now £48.43
This camera offers as much panning as Georgia’s Reolink (355°) but much less tilt (90°, compared to 140°) so it does offer a slightly smaller field of view, but if this isn’t important to you it’s available at a much lower price point.
EzViz eLife Battery Camera | 47% off at Amazon
Was £79.99 Now £42.74
This camera will give you 210 days of battery life, colour night vision, two-way audio and human detection. Plus it can activate a siren if an intruder is detected.
What we love about field and stable cameras
These solar-powered cameras that run off a SIM card are becoming a game-changer for horse owners wanting to keep a closer eye on their horses. They allow you to check up on your horse while they’re eating, sleeping or – if they are anything like mine – you can use the camera to find out which one escaped first.
Whether your primary use is to help improve your horse’s wellbeing in the stable, keep an eye on a horse you’re worried about, or check how well your fencing is holding up, these cameras can give you peace of mind and save you many unnecessary extra trips to the yard.
You can choose between battery and solar-power options – solar powered setups are more expensive initially, but this pays off in the long-run as it’s rare that you’ll need to take the camera home for extra charge.
