{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Need new wellies? Here are our favourite Black Friday Muck Boot deals

Bethany Stone Bethany Stone

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Are your wellies winter ready? Whether you’re due a new pair or know a little person who’s growing like a weed, wellies are an essential for outdoorsy people. Here at H&H, we love wearing and testing the best wellington boots and, right now, one of the UK’s favourite welly brands has amazing discounts on lines across their range.

    Why I love Muck Boots

    I’ve had two pairs of “Muck Boots” in the past, and one of their best qualities is the signature neoprene upper that’s completely waterproof, but also incredibly insulating. The reinforced rubber lower part and soles are especially hard-wearing so where some wellies split at the sides, these are very crack-resistant. Both my pairs withstood several years of daily wear. They have exceptional grip in the mud and their design makes them easy to slide on and kick off, too.

    The Original Muck Boot Black Friday deals

    Women’s Tall Derby Boots | 50% off
    Was £124 Now £62
    Designed for horse riders, with a breathable liner for comfort and seasonal versatility. Extra layers of rubber ensure protection during long hours on the yard.

    View Deal

    Kids’ Forager Tall Boots | 50% off
    Was £65 Now £32.50
    These lightweight yet durable boots can be rolled down for easy on and off – perfect for an active child.

    View Deal

    Women’s RHS Muckster II Short Boots | 50% off
    Was £49.50 Now £99
    With a cosy fleece lining for warmth and added comfort, these Royal Horitcultural Society-endorsed boots have a pull tab for easy on-off and a rubber outsole with both traction and quick mud-shedding abilities.

    View Deal

    Women’s Arctic Adventure Tall Boots | 40% off
    Was £119 Now £71.40
    Designed to keep feet warm in extreme temperatures, these cosy fleece-lined wellingtons have the signature Muck Boots neoprene stretch-fit, keeping warm air in and cold air out.

    View Deal

    Women’s Arctic Weekend Short Boots | 40% off
    Was £65.40 Now £109
    A mid-height lightweight boot with a fleece lining for warmth.

    View Deal

    Women’s Arctic Weekend Short Boots | 35% off
    Was £114 Now £74.10
    A fully-lined short boot with a moulded PU footbed with memory foam for underfoot comfort.

    View Deal

    Unisex Edgewater II Tall Boots | 30% off
    Was £114 Now £79.80
    A fully-lined short boot with a moulded PU footbed with memory foam for underfoot comfort.

    View Deal

    Women’s Arctic Sport II Tall Boots | 30% off
    Was £134 Now £93.80
    Deputy website editor Georgia Guerin tested these boots, saying they were warm and comfortable and really loved the fit and style. She also praised them for great grip.

    View Deal

    You might also like…

    You may like...