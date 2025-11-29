Need new wellies? Here are our favourite Black Friday Muck Boot deals





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Are your wellies winter ready? Whether you’re due a new pair or know a little person who’s growing like a weed, wellies are an essential for outdoorsy people. Here at H&H, we love wearing and testing the best wellington boots and, right now, one of the UK’s favourite welly brands has amazing discounts on lines across their range.

Why I love Muck Boots

I’ve had two pairs of “Muck Boots” in the past, and one of their best qualities is the signature neoprene upper that’s completely waterproof, but also incredibly insulating. The reinforced rubber lower part and soles are especially hard-wearing so where some wellies split at the sides, these are very crack-resistant. Both my pairs withstood several years of daily wear. They have exceptional grip in the mud and their design makes them easy to slide on and kick off, too.

The Original Muck Boot Black Friday deals