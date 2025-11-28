{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
6 pairs of winter riding gloves you can snap up for less than £30 this Black Friday

An ideal gift for a friend – or yourself!
Franchesca Slack

    • Are you sick of cold hands and looking for a Black Friday riding glove deal? The best winter riding gloves strike the balance between insulation, breathability white keeping the rider’s hands warm and protected without sacrificing grip or feel.

    I’ve selected the winter riding gloves below due to their good value and technical features that are best suited to winter riding. I think they are a great price at less than £30 a pair, plus gloves also make a great gift for a horse lover.

    Black Friday riding gloves for less than £30

    Eglove Equest GripPro Winter Gloves

    Eglove Equest GripPro Winter Gloves

    RRP: £29.99
    Sizes: XXS–XXL
    Colours: Grey, black, navy, brown, white or caramel

    Features we love…

    • Thinsulate lining
    • Water resistant
    • Machine washable
    • Touchscreen friendly

    Perfect for the modern-day rider, these are made made with touchscreen compatible material. They have a warm inner lining and the reinforced areas make them more durable.

    LeMieux Hybrid Riding Gloves

    LeMieux Hybrid Riding Gloves

    RRP: £24.95
    Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5 or 9
    Colours: Black or navy

    Features we love…

    • Fleece lining
    • PU leather palm
    • Close contact feel

    Keep your hands warm without compromising on performance with these practical and stylish fleece-lined, soft shell backed gloves from LeMieux. They have a softshell upper to reduce the wind chill while maintaining flexibility and comfort.

    Harry Hall Waterproof Riding Gloves

    Harry Hall Waterproof Riding Gloves

    RRP: £25.95
    Sizes: Small, medium or large
    Colours: Navy

    Features we love…

    • Waterproof
    • Thinsulate filling

    These multi-purpose gloves are suitable for riding, wearing around the yard doing chores or even out on a walk. They have a soft brushed lining and practical waterproof design.

    LeMieux Polartec Gloves

    LeMieux Polartec Gloves

    RRP: £29.95
    Sizes: XS–XL
    Colours: Black, navy or alpine

    Features we love…

    • Silicone grip
    • Fleece lining
    • Touchscreen friendly

    The perfect winter riding and yard glove for warmth, grip and flexibility. Crafted in Polartec power stretch material to offer a superior fit on your hand. These gloves offer a close contact feel on the reins without the added bulk.

    Aubrion Patterson Thermo Riding Gloves

    Shires Aubrion Patterson Thermo Riding Gloves

    RRP: £13
    Sizes: XS – XL
    Colours: Black or navy

    Features we love…

    • Close contact feel
    • Fleecy inner
    • Stretch cuff
    • Touchscreen compatible

    These gloves are designed for lightweight warmth while offering a close contact feel. The pull-on style offers ease and comfort and the fleecy inner adds extra warmth. They also have silicone palm for added grip. Also available in children’s sizes.

    Dublin Polartec Fleece Riding Gloves

    Dublin Polartec Fleece Riding Gloves

    RRP: £27.99
    Sizes: XS–XL
    Colours: Black or navy

    Features we love…

    • Polartec material for warmth and stretch
    • Silicone grip for control
    • Extended cuff
    • Touch screen compatible

    These Polartec gloves from Dublin are so handy and practical for those cold mornings on the yard or long winter rides. They offer warmth, durability and comfort. I love this type of glove for carrying out jobs on the yard and changing rugs and being able to tack up without taking my gloves off.

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
