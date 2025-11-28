6 pairs of winter riding gloves you can snap up for less than £30 this Black Friday





Are you sick of cold hands and looking for a Black Friday riding glove deal? The best winter riding gloves strike the balance between insulation, breathability white keeping the rider’s hands warm and protected without sacrificing grip or feel.

I’ve selected the winter riding gloves below due to their good value and technical features that are best suited to winter riding. I think they are a great price at less than £30 a pair, plus gloves also make a great gift for a horse lover.

Black Friday riding gloves for less than £30

Eglove Equest GripPro Winter Gloves

RRP: £29.99

Sizes: XXS–XXL

Colours: Grey, black, navy, brown, white or caramel

Features we love…

Thinsulate lining

Water resistant

Machine washable

Touchscreen friendly

Perfect for the modern-day rider, these are made made with touchscreen compatible material. They have a warm inner lining and the reinforced areas make them more durable.

LeMieux Hybrid Riding Gloves

RRP: £24.95

Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5 or 9

Colours: Black or navy

Features we love…

Fleece lining

PU leather palm

Close contact feel

Keep your hands warm without compromising on performance with these practical and stylish fleece-lined, soft shell backed gloves from LeMieux. They have a softshell upper to reduce the wind chill while maintaining flexibility and comfort.

Harry Hall Waterproof Riding Gloves

RRP: £25.95

Sizes: Small, medium or large

Colours: Navy

Features we love…

Waterproof

Thinsulate filling

These multi-purpose gloves are suitable for riding, wearing around the yard doing chores or even out on a walk. They have a soft brushed lining and practical waterproof design.

LeMieux Polartec Gloves

RRP: £29.95

Sizes: XS–XL

Colours: Black, navy or alpine

Features we love…

Silicone grip

Fleece lining

Touchscreen friendly

The perfect winter riding and yard glove for warmth, grip and flexibility. Crafted in Polartec power stretch material to offer a superior fit on your hand. These gloves offer a close contact feel on the reins without the added bulk.

Shires Aubrion Patterson Thermo Riding Gloves

RRP: £13

Sizes: XS – XL

Colours: Black or navy

Features we love…

Close contact feel

Fleecy inner

Stretch cuff

Touchscreen compatible

These gloves are designed for lightweight warmth while offering a close contact feel. The pull-on style offers ease and comfort and the fleecy inner adds extra warmth. They also have silicone palm for added grip. Also available in children’s sizes.

Dublin Polartec Fleece Riding Gloves

RRP: £27.99

Sizes: XS–XL

Colours: Black or navy

Features we love…

Polartec material for warmth and stretch

Silicone grip for control

Extended cuff

Touch screen compatible

These Polartec gloves from Dublin are so handy and practical for those cold mornings on the yard or long winter rides. They offer warmth, durability and comfort. I love this type of glove for carrying out jobs on the yard and changing rugs and being able to tack up without taking my gloves off.

