Are you looking for a new bridle? We have seen these great Black Friday deals at Redpost Equestrian for 30% off Finesse bridles.
The Finesse bridle range has been designed with the horse’s wellbeing in mind. These anatomical bridles offer the ultimate comfort by eliminating pressure points and avoiding sensitive areas on the face. They are scientifically proven to make a difference in your horse’s comfort and performance. They are made with a unique headpiece that carefully distributes and reduces pressure. Their innovative padding, which is inspired by hospital mattress technology is designed to prevent pressure sores in bed-bound patients. Instead of memory foam, the bridle uses a specialised fibre material that ensures consistent blood flow in key contact areas.
Finesse bridle Black Friday deals
Finesse Cassidy Rolled Padded Flash Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £399 Now £279.30
The Cassidy bridle is made from high quality vegetable-tanned leather and features rolled stitching and a wide crank noseband with a flash attachment. Finished with a smart, shaped clincher browband.
Finesse Zorro Flash Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £272.30 Now £389
The Zorro bridle has a narrow noseband with a flash attachment. Finished with a shaped clincher browband, this bridle is a timeless design and extremely elegant.
Finesse Cayenne Flash Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £272.30 Now £389
The Cayenne bridle features a wide crank noseband with a flash attachment and shaped clincher browband.
Finesse Himalaya Rolled Flash Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £279.30 Now £399
The Himalaya bridle has a medium-wide crank noseband with a flash attachment. Finished with a shaped clincher browband.
Finesse Spirit Rolled Drop Noseband Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £279.30 Now £399
The Spirit bridle features rolled stitching and a drop noseband, and a smart, shaped clincher browband.
Finesse Cassidy Rolled Padded Double Bridle | 30% off at Redpost
Was £629 Now £440.30
The Finesse Cassidy rolled double bridle is a luxury design that has been developed to provide ultimate comfort with all buckles carefully placed to reduce the risk of unwanted pressure points.
You might also like…
Best Cyber Monday equestrian deals 2025, 50 hand-picked deals by our experts and horse owners
6 pairs of winter riding gloves you can snap up for less than £30 this Black Friday
7 pairs of the best wellies we’ve tried, tested and approved
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round