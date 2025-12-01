



Are you looking for a new bridle? We have seen these great Black Friday deals at Redpost Equestrian for 30% off Finesse bridles.

The Finesse bridle range has been designed with the horse’s wellbeing in mind. These anatomical bridles offer the ultimate comfort by eliminating pressure points and avoiding sensitive areas on the face. They are scientifically proven to make a difference in your horse’s comfort and performance. They are made with a unique headpiece that carefully distributes and reduces pressure. Their innovative padding, which is inspired by hospital mattress technology is designed to prevent pressure sores in bed-bound patients. Instead of memory foam, the bridle uses a specialised fibre material that ensures consistent blood flow in key contact areas.

Finesse bridle Black Friday deals

Finesse Cassidy Rolled Padded Flash Bridle | 30% off at Redpost

Was £399 Now £279.30

The Cassidy bridle is made from high quality vegetable-tanned leather and features rolled stitching and a wide crank noseband with a flash attachment. Finished with a smart, shaped clincher browband. View Deal