Within the equestrian community, riding robes and oversized coats have surged in popularity over the last few years, so I thought it was about time to see what all the hype was about. I have been sceptical of the baggy, unflattering fit of this style of robe, but I was keen to see how the equestrian-specific robes performed both in and out of the saddle.

As it turns out, this style of long riding coat is great for daily wear as a horse owner, covering up when looking after your horse on the way to work or keeping your show kit clean on competition days. The best riding robes can be pricey – especially those specifically designed for horse riding – so I’ve put a range of robes designed to be ridden in to the test.

Best long riding robes: H&H’s quick guide

Best all-round riding robe: Reincoat Lite

Most stylish riding robe: LeMieux All Elements

Warmest riding robe: Reincoat Pro

Best value riding robe: Rydale Untility Changing

Most waterproof riding robe: Hestt Eco-Ultra

Reincoat Lite: Best all-round

Waterproof rating: 17,000mm

Breathability rating: 6,000g/m²

Sizes: XS–L

Colours: 8 options

RRP: £159.99

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy:

Breathable mesh lining

Side riding vents with ‘reinshields’ for added coverage

Stowable hood

Reasons to avoid

No warm lining, but you can layer up or check out the Reincoat Pro

If you like your waterproof jackets to be lightweight, tough, versatile and very hard wearing, this is the jacket for you. Its breathable lining works well, so this jacket will serve you well all year round, and it has plenty of room for layering during the colder months. It’s designed for very wet conditions, but it’s also surprisingly light and packable, too.

It’s got all the details you’d want from a riding jacket for use in changing weathers, including side zips with fitted ‘reinshields’ (the reflective skirt section), a helmet-friendly oversized hood, a two-way front zip, glove-friendly zipper tabs and reflective detailing.

It keeps you fully covered in the saddle while also offering freedom of movement. If your budget can stretch, it’s a worthwhile purchase that can serve as your year-round workhorse – and it’s cheaper than buying the lined version (Reincoat Pro). And if you’re not too keen on the loose fit of a robe, this coat has a cinchable waist, so you can adjust it to make it more flattering.

LeMieux All Elements Robe: Most stylish

Waterproof rating: 12,000mm

Breathability rating: 8,000mm

Sizes: UK 6–18

Colours: Damson, black, alpine or navy

RRP: £159.95

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H approved

Reasons to buy:

Faux fur lining

Detachable hood

Air vents

Hand warmer pockets

Reasons to avoid:

Hood lacks adjustment

Longer in length than others tested

This is a smart, useful, versatile jacket with some really nice details, including storm cuffs, a peaked hood, welded seams, two-way zip, warm faux fur lining and airflow vents at the front and back.

I feel this robe offers a more fitted look than some of the others, and it is the only one offered in UK dress sizes rather than S/M/L. This is the only robe I tested that has a back riding vent, upper hand pockets (ideal for when you’re spectating or walking the dog) and a detachable hood, which I love as I don’t like riding with a big hood flapping about.

This jacket came up longer on me, and I found this more noticeable if I wasn’t wearing long boots. I’ve found it to be an all-round performer that doesn’t look out of place as a riding jacket or even as a casual day-to-day coat.

It’s got a very durable feel to it and feels made to last. It’d be a better jacket if the hood had a bit more adjustment (there’s just a single non elasticated cord at the front). Yes, it’s expensive (though not the most expensive in this test), but it does ooze quality.

Reincoat Pro: Warmest riding robe

Waterproof rating: 17,000mm

Breathability rating: 6,000

Sizes: XS–L

Colours: 9 options

RRP: £179.99

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy:

Warm cosy lining

Extremely waterproof (17,000mm)

Adjustable waist cinch

Reasons to avoid

Very large hood

This is clearly a jacket designed by riders for riders. The unique ‘reinshields’ (skirt sections) really come into their own when you’re in the saddle, offering freedom of movement and extra protection – and on the Reincoat Lite they provide added visibility.

I’ve found this robe to be very well made, with all of the right details that I’d expect from a winter riding coat, such as an extremely waterproof outer, warm lining, full coverage, secure zipped pockets, plus an adjustable hood.

It has an adjustable waist cinch that allows for a more fitted look, and it can be slackened off if you need to add layers. I really haven’t needed any extra layers with this coat yet as the temperature has not been cold enough.

It’s got a top-tier price, but you’re getting a cutting-edge fabric that is engineered for superior performance, excellent protection, and the sort of build quality that should last for years with the right care.

Rydale Utility Changing Robe: Best value

Waterproof rating: 8-10,000mm

Sizes: XS–XL

Colours: Equestrian navy, olive or navy

RRP: £99.99

H&H Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy:

Great coverage in the saddle

Good value

Reasons to avoid

Longer in length than others tested

Rydale is a long running Yorkshire brand that makes functional clothing and footwear at very affordable prices – you may well have seen one of their stands at a big show.

This robe has similar details to others that came up top in this test, including side zips, riding vent, adjustable waist cinch, lined pockets and leg straps – it’s only the waterproof rating is lower than the others. I have tested this out in wet and windy conditions and it has never leaked but I found the outer material wetted out more quickly than the LeMieux All Elements robe, for example, when out for long periods.

Another important thing to note is the length – it did come up longer than others, so it may be a better option for taller people, but make sure you check the size chart for measurements.

Hestt Eco-Ultra Robe: Most waterproof

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm

Breathability rating: 3,000g/m²

Sizes: XS–XL

Colours: Black, brown, tweed or herringbone

RRP: £169.99

H&H Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy:

Eco-conscious

Durable

Warm

Reasons to avoid

Quite heavy

Hestt is a relatively new brand to hit the equestrian market with their oversized waterproof and windproof jackets made from recycled plastic bottles and ghost fishing nets.

This robe has the highest waterproof rating in this guide and we really rate their eco-conscious materials. This smart-looking robe comes in a handy storage bag with some eye-catching colours.

It was noticeably a lot heavier than my Ariat Tempest coat I am used to wearing, but the super-cosy lining kept me warm in sub-zero temperatures and it was probably the first time I didn’t feel cold even when standing around.

The robe features a chunky two-way front zip that never faltered and the zip pullers meant I could use these without taking my gloves off. The large, lined hood was an added bonus in the cold. The side riding zips were easy to adjust but didn’t have that extra ‘fan’ of material for added protection like the Reincoats do.

I would say this coat is best suited to someone who feels the cold and is planning on spending long periods of time out in the elements – and a bonus if you’re trying to shop with the environment in mind.

Two Bare Feet Hi-Vis Lightweight Riding Robe

Waterproof rating: 10,000mm

Breathability rating: 10,000g/m²

Sizes: XS–L

Colours: 9 options

RRP: £89.99

H&H Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy:

Wind and waterproof

Reflective details

Eco-friendly materials

Reasons to avoid

If you are looking for a coat with a higher waterproof rating

In case you didn’t know, Two Bare Feet is an established water sports brand and they have branched out into equestrian with a couple of riding robes. This is the hi-vis version – their alternative is not hi-vis and has a lower waterproof rating (8,000mm) but is slightly cheaper.

The coat is made almost entirely from recycled content with an eco-friendly waterproof finish, which I think is great. I found the fabric to be protective and durable even during prolonged periods of wind and rain.

The two-way zip, fleece-lined pockets, side zips and helmet-compatible hood are all details that equestrians will appreciate. I found it to be a very hardy jacket that’s very good value for money overall.

This coat with its light sherpa lining is best suited for use during cool to mild days, and it should suit high-tempo activities in winter, too. With the oversize fit you will be able to add in layers if you need them. Overall, this is a great value entry level riding robe that won’t break the bank.

Who tested these riding robes?

I am products editor at Horse & Hound and have been testing products for the last 10 years. I own three horses who are on grass DIY livery, so I am up the yard at least twice a day, doing all the daily jobs of a horse owner and riding up to four times a week.

I live on Hayling Island, right by the sea, so regularly walk my dogs on the beach. As well as riding and walking the dog, I wore these coats on the school run, running errands in town, camping and endless hours in the field with my horses. To ensure I gave them a thorough test, I purposely went out in very wet weather on a regular basis – you can thank me later.

Here’s more information about how we test and score products.

How we selected the best riding robes for this guide

We invited a variety of equestrian brands, both prominent and lesser-known, to submit their riding robes for testing in real-life equestrian scenarios. Regrettably, Equidry did not respond to our invitation for inclusion in this guide. I think they have a great product, but without one to test myself, I’m unable to include them. However, we would be pleased to test an Equidry coat and update this guide should they wish to participate in future as we know they are incredibly popular.

How to wash and reproof a riding robe

Some robes are hand-wash only, so always check the manufacturer’s washing instructions It’s worth noting that more recent waterproof jackets, made without the environmentally harmful PFC chemicals, may saturate more quickly. Therefore, regular reproofing is essential for optimal performance. Fortunately, brands like Nikwax offer convenient at-home wash and spray-on reproofing solutions.

Waterproof ratings

Waterproof jackets are designed to keep out heavy rain through the use of membranes, coatings, and sealed seams. If you primarily ride in good weather and try to avoid rain, a riding jacket with a lower waterproof rating might be adequate. However, if you plan to ride in all weather conditions, a riding jacket with a rating of 10,000mm or above would be more suitable.

All the riding robes listed in this guide are waterproof and the manufacturers provided waterproof ratings – and we’ve listed all the ratings on each product featured in this guide.

Waterproof ratings explained:

0–1,500mm = water resistant, suitable for very light rain

1,500–5000mm = waterproof, suitable for light to average rain

Over 5,000mm = very waterproof, suitable for moderate to heavy rain

Over 10,000mm = highly waterproof, suitable for heavy rain

Over 20,000mm = extremely waterproof, suitable for torrential downpours



