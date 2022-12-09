



Ariat Tempest Waterproof Insulated Parka Score 9/10 Pros Snug cuffs

Zipped rear vents

Cosy lining

Lots of pockets

Clever hood design Cons Pocket zip often needs two hands Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £310.00

Ariat Tempest Waterproof Insulated Parka

My first impressions of this long waterproof jacket from Ariat are overwhelmingly positive. Since the cold weather has arrived, it has been my first-choice coat to wear whenever I head to the stables.

I particularly like the soft snug cuffs at the wrists, which prevent drafts going up the arms and help keep hands warm, while the outer arms are of sufficient length to protect the cuffs from getting wet in the rain.

Other plus points include the warm plush and quilted lining, which is super cosy, and the double-vented rear, which can be easily opened and shut with zips, making it equally suitable for riding as wearing around the yard.

The jacket has multiple pockets, which is always a plus for an equestrian jacket. On the outside there is one with a zip on the left chest, which I find useful for my phone, then two lower down on either side – one that opens at the top and secures with two press studs and then a diagonal one over the top of that with a zip.

I’ve found the diagonal ones a little awkward to open and close with one hand, while I’m always concerned about things falling out of pockets that are only secured with a flap and press studs. Also, because the pockets overlay each other, it’s not easy to know which pocket the item you are looking for is in, which can be annoying when you dive into one to get something and then realise it is in the other. There is also a pocket on the inside over the left chest, which is secured with a zip fastening.

The jacket comes with a removable and adjustable hood, which is secured with hidden press studs to maintain a stylish appearance and has the same plush lining as the body of the jacket. Once removed, there is a clever flap that covers the studs, which is secured via hook and loop fastenings to maintain the sleek appearance of the jacket. The size of the hood can be adjusted via a hidden fastening at the rear of the hood. These clever design elements help this jacket stand out from others on the market.

I am a UK 8, I have a small size jacket on test and it is a good fit with room to wear a thick jumper underneath if needed. If you prefer your jacket to be nipped in around the waist, there is an internal elastic adjustment (shown above) so you can tailor the fit to your preference.

Verdict

With a RRP of £310, this certainly isn’t the cheapest long winter riding jacket on the market, but is it stylish, warm, with clever design elements and appears built to last, so I would say it was worth the investment if your budget will stretch to it.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Who tested the Ariat Tempest Waterproof Insulated Parka?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse kept at livery, who she rides most days.

