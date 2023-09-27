



Harry Hall All-Weather Long Jacket Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Pros Very warm

Storm cuffs ideal in wet weather

Practical colour

Cons No leg straps

Pockets quite small

No high-vis detailing Manufacturer: Harry Hall Price as reviewed: £145.00

Harry Hall All-Weather Long Jacket

This full-length Harry Hall All-Weather jacket has been the perfect addition to my winter riding wardrobe, having never owned a full-length riding jacket before I was apprehensive about it’s performance but I was pleasantly surprised.

The jacket is made from fully waterproof material which, having been caught in a torrential downpour out hacking, I can confirm is definitely waterproof. The material isn’t hugely breathable, so I wouldn’t say it is suitable for milder weather but it’s perfect in the frosty months when you need to be staying warm at the yard or out riding. There are taped seams throughout, ensuring you stay warm and dry.

I am a size 10, and wore a size S, which fitted me perfectly with or without a jumper underneath – the overall fit is flattering and feels stylish and comfortable. You can adjust the tabs on either side, to either make the coat more fitted or a bit looser to your preference. One of my favourite features of the jacket is the elasticated storm cuffs, which make you feel super snug and prevent any water from dripping down the arms. There are plastic fastenings on the end of the sleeves which are a stylish addition.

The back of the jacket features a large vent that can be poppered shut if you are not on a horse. When riding, the vent covered the back of both a dressage and jump saddle very well, and teamed with the two-way zip meant my legs stayed very dry and warm whilst hacking, schooling and warming up at competitions. There are no leg straps on this jacket, which I know some other, more expensive jackets sometimes feature, I was dubious as to whether the jacket would stay put and keep me dry in wind or when galloping but the rigid structure kept it firmly in place, and I wasn’t disappointed with it’s performance.

There are two zip pockets, which I found a little small but fitted my phone and keys well. I found two downsides to the pockets: one was when cantering in a forward seat, with the vent and two-way zip open, my phone did bash against the saddle quite a bit. Secondly, the lining of one of them has torn slightly and my keys tend to get stuck in it, which is a bit annoying.

The coat has a hood that attaches with poppers, I didn’t use it much as I prefer to ride without a hood but for walking the dogs it was useful, and fitted well over a cap. There are a few little reflective details on the coat, I feel it could have featured a panel on the back to aid visibility out hacking or some more details.

I think compared to other long riding coats on the market, this one is quite expensive considering it has less features. However, I was really pleased with the performance of the jacket, it did what it said on the tin and kept me warm, dry and cosy. I would recommend this coat for anyone looking for a hard wearing, practical garment for yard work, riding and country activities.

Verdict

*H&H Approved* – Smart, practical and stylish jacket. I’ve reached for it every time I leave the house – be it for riding, yard work or walking the dog – and it’s lasted really well.

Who tested this jacket?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She owned a five-year-old Connemara mare, who she bought in 2020 to produce for dressage but ended up hunting, going cross-country and generally having a lot of fun on. After selling her in 2022, Sophie now rides for other people, producing young horses, keeping hunters fit for the winter and regularly competing up to elementary dressage.

