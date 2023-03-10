



WeatherBeeta Kyla Waterproof Jacket Score 10/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 9/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Smart and stylish

Great fit

Lots of pockets

Covers the back of the saddle Cons Front pockets sit quite high so harder to access at times Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £136.99

WeatherBeeta Kyla Waterproof Jacket

When looking at the studio photo of this winter riding coat, I don’t think it looks to be anything special – definitely not shapely – but I can assure you it looks so much better in person. I have had a lot of compliments and two of my friends at the yard have now gone out and bought one, too. It’s available in blue, black and mulberry – I’ve got the blue, which I like, but the mulberry is really lovely.

This coat doesn’t feel as long as it is. When I catch my reflection walking past a window, I’m always surprised at how much of me it covers. This is a positive – I this I forget how long it is because the coat doesn’t feel heavy and I’m in no way restricted like you might be with some other long waterproof riding coats. I would say it’s the perfect length for a bit of extra leg coverage.

The overall fit is fantastic. I’m 5ft2in and a pretty standard UK10. I’ve got the size small and it fits with plenty of room without feeling too big. I can get a couple of good layers on under it if I need to, but if I’m riding then I’m usually warm enough without.

The rear of the coat has discreet magnets, similar to the LeMieux Loire Waterproof Coat, but this coat has a gusset rather than coming completely apart. It sits nicely over the saddle and covers the tops of my legs well.

The collar is really tall – it feels taller than it looks, too – so it’s really protective when it’s windy. It conceals the hood, which is zipped in and easy to get out with one hand. The hood itself is thin, but I’ve usually got a riding hat, beanie or cap on, so I’ve rarely needed to use it. In many ways I prefer to only have a small, thin hood for emergencies as they can feel heavy and get in the way.

The WeatherBeeta Kyla has lots of pockets, which is great. The two front pockets are really deep and hold a lot, which is great – my only gripe is they start quite high up so they can be tricky to undo at times. For this reason, I use the chest pocket a lot as I find it easier to access. There is also a pocket on the inside of the coat.

From the inside you can also see the underarm vents, which are zipped on the outside, the adjustment at the waist, which gives the coat more shape, and the internal pocket.

I’ve worn this coat in all weathers and it has kept me dry. It’s got a rating of 5,000mm, which makes it suitable for average rain, but I’ve found it to be plenty sufficient. I expect it will last a few winters with really heavy use.

Verdict

H&H Approved – I really can’t recommend the WeatherBeeta Kyla Waterproof Jacket coat enough. It’s been my go-to coat in some awful weather and it’s really stood up to the challenge. I think it says a lot that my friends have decided to buy the same one after checking it out, too. It’s good value – but if you can get it at any kind of discount then I’d definitely snap it up.

Who tested this WeatherBeeta coat?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She spends her days at work researching and reviewing all kinds of products for horses and riders, and is often the first to hear about anything new to the market. Georgia owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who happily takes part in a lot of testing. She is at the yard twice a day every day and spends a lot of time in the saddle – whatever the weather – so is perfectly placed to test a wide range of products.

