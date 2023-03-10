



LeMieux Loire Waterproof Coat Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 7/10

Performance: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Beautiful coat

Luxurious feel

Really waterproof

Warm

Cons Almost too good for the yard

Small across the shoulders Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £199.95

LeMieux Loire Long Waterproof Coat

The LeMieux Loire Waterproof Coat looks gorgeous and my first thought when it arrived was “this is too good for the yard” but I was determined to still put it through its paces. This long waterproof riding coat is available in black, navy or grey – I tested the grey – and in a shorter version, too.

I’m 5ft2in and a pretty standard UK10. I tested the size 10 and found it to be quite narrow across the shoulders. This isn’t something I usually find with coats so definitely worth noting if you have broad shoulders. The sleeves were a good length until I reached and extended my arms to do anything, and then my wrists quickly became exposed. You don’t want sleeves to be too long and getting in the way, but I’m quite short, so I don’t usually find that sleeves are too short for me. That said, I wouldn’t have wanted to size up and was happy sticking with a UK10. I could fit a couple of layers underneath, but I found it most comfortable with a baselayer or light jumper.

The coat was warm and certainly protected my legs, both in and out of the saddle. It has a two-way zip as well as leg straps, but I found that the coat stayed put without them so didn’t always use them. The rear of the coat splits in half to sit comfortably over the saddle and cover your legs.

You don’t need to unzip it or pull poppers apart as it’s got discreet magnets down each side of the split. These are easy to separate and sort themselves out when you get off – I didn’t even need to think about them.

The coat has a waterproof rating of 8,000mm (very waterproof, suitable for moderate to heavy rain) and a I can confirm this is the case. The rain beaded up on the outer material and simply ran off.

The hood is really quite luxurious. I was worried that once I’d worn it in the rain the faux fur trim would be ruined, but it dried and bounced back to its original softness. You can remove the hood, which is zipped on, as well as the faux fur trim, which is also zipped and poppered.

The hood itself is really large – it fits over my riding hat – and there’s nothing worse than a small hood, so I was very pleased. I did find that it hung down over my eyes and I was often walking round holding it up. This wouldn’t be a problem if you’re standing still – watching a lesson, for example – but was annoying when I was doing jobs at the yard. Removing the fur trim soon fixed this, so I’d say keep the trim on for style if you’re hanging about at a competition but whip it off if you’re doing yard jobs. The hood also has a soft fur lining, which just feels great.

The pockets are a fairly good size. They’re fur-lined, like the hood, which feels lovely, so I made a real effort not to fill them with stray bits of hay and treats. I would have liked an additional interior pocket, too, though.

The inside of the coat has a fur lining above the adjustable waist and across the back, and is quilted below.

It’s lasted well so far – although the metal LeMieux logo on the arm has popped off – and it feels like it’s definitely designed and made to last. At just under £200, this coat is a significant purchase but I’ve seen coats out there for a lot more. This riding coat is not only very waterproof, but it looks great and I think this coat will last a long time, so I’d say it’s a fair price.

Verdict

H&H Approved – I love the look of this coat and I really enjoy wearing it, especially if I’m out for the day. If I was heading to a show to help a friend, this would definitely be my coat of choice. This coat would be perfect for someone who isn’t trudging up muddy fields or scrubbing out troughs on a regular basis – I tend to save this coat for days when I know I’ll just be riding.

Who tested this LeMieux coat?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She spends her days at work researching and reviewing all kinds of products for horses and riders, and is often the first to hear about anything new to the market. Georgia owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who happily takes part in a lot of testing. She is at the yard twice a day every day and spends a lot of time in the saddle – whatever the weather – so is perfectly placed to test a wide range of products.

