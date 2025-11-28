



Last year, I’d had enough of being hot one minute and chilly the next. I needed a long waterproof coat that would allow me to motor through my chores and skip along up hills with my dog without completely overheating. I needed a reasonably priced, waterproof and breathable dog walking coat. And, reader – I found one. And this year it’s in Amazon’s Black Friday sale with 25% off.

I took a chance on the LightHouse Outback and it’s turned out to be exactly what I needed – I now use it most rainy days as my yard or dog walking coat.

LightHouse Outback – the ideal long waterproof dog walking coat

Even though I didn’t recognise the brand, I went for this coat for whole list of reasons.

Firstly, the price – it was well under £100 even at full price, which meant I could justify buying a coat that, though perhaps not a complete all-rounder, was going to make my life a lot more comfortable.

Secondly, the composition. It has a nice checked lining, but no fill to stop you from overheating. It has taped seams, three zip pockets (including an inside one) and a shoulder cape to keep out the wind and rain. It’s also a flattering shape.

Thirdly, as an Amazon Prime member, I had the convenience of fast and free delivery – I can’t stand a long wait after I’ve bought something!

Why I love this coat

This coat is genuinely everything I wished for. It’s true to size with a somewhat relaxed fit – although I always size up in outdoor clothing to make room for movement and layers. The sleeves are a great length for even my long arms – there’s a cuff popper to make the fit more snug if necessary – and there’s a wide vent at the rear as well as leg straps.

It’s very effective in the rain and ideal for brisk activity because it’s breathable, and I don’t get too hot. The pockets are deep and secure. I usually slide my phone into the internal one and treats, my dog’s lead and keys go in the outside ones. They all zip closed, so I’m never worried about losing anything.

The only downside is that the hood has no peak, but I get around this by always wearing a cap if it’s raining.

