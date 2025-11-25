



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

For those of you who have been waiting for a Black Friday deal on a long waterproof coat or riding robe, there’s good news. You can currently save 50% off the LeMieux All Elements coat, saving you £75.

LeMieux All Elements Coat | 50% off at LeMieux

Was £149.95, Now £74.95

This full-length waterproof coat from LeMieux is packed full of technical features. The wipe-clean rubberised outer fabric helps keep your coat from getting dirty and the moisture- wicking fleece lining keeps you warm without being sweaty. The two-way front zip and back vent mean it’s comfy in the saddle, too. View Deal

What we love about the LeMieux All Elements Coat

This full-length waterproof coat has a wipe-clean outer and a moisture-wicking warm fleece lining, and it’s remarkably lightweight compared to other long coats of this style. It is waterproof with fully sealed seams, an internal drawstring waist and storm cuffs – this coat has been designed especially to keep you warm and dry.

There’s plenty of pocket space for warming your hands and stashing treats, with cosy fleece-lined hand warmer pockets as well as lower zipped pockets. Another key design feature of this coat is the rubberised outer fabric. This means stains simply slide or easily wipe off, which is ideal for life with horses or dogs.

It also features a detachable adjustable hood and airflow vents at the front and back for breathability. The two-way front zip gives you flexibility, while the back vent allows it to sit nicely over the saddle.

Available in sizes UK8–18 in navy, black and alpine. Also available in children’s sizes.

LeMieux is well known for their must-have seasonal colour releases as well as their technical clothing. We’re always on the lookout for good LeMieux discounts, but we haven’t seen one like this before for a riding robe style coat.

View more discounted LeMieux products in the Black Friday sale at lemieux.com

Alternative long riding coat deals

Royal Scot Neve Waterproof Riding Aquarobe | £49 at Naylors

This robe is a bargain price when compared to some rival brands, however it has a lower waterproof (5,000mm) rating so if you’re planning on being out in heavy rain for long periods this might not be the robe for you. Features include a two-layered waterproof fabric construction with warm deep pile fleece. Available in three colours. View Deal

LeMieux All Elements Robe | £159.95 at LeMieux

This robe is the updated version of the All Elements coat above – it’s not on offer, but it might catch your eye! It has an upgraded outer material and new seasonal colours, but all the same practical features. I tested it and rated it H&H Approved. It is a smart, useful, versatile jacket with some really nice details. View Deal

You may also be interested in:

18 early Black Friday deals I’ve picked out as a horse owner Best horse riding robes: 5 popular brands, tested and reviewed LeMieux All Elements Robe review *H&H Approved* £159.95 Score Black Friday deals on solar-powered ‘no-WiFi’ cameras for yards and stables