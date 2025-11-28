Here’s the thing about the Black Friday deals – which Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis reminds shoppers regularly – if you’re not planning on buying it anyway, then it’s not a saving.
As a products editor and someone who has covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a few years, I’ve learned a thing or two about navigating these overwhelming sales events. The key is to forget the hype and stay clear of impulse buys – unless you’ve budgeted for them or spot a great gift. The smartest way to make the most of the Black Friday sales is to stock up on the ‘boring’ essentials – like hoof oil, mane and tail detangler or items for your equine first-aid kit – you know you will buy anyway, while they’re discounted.
My top buys for Black Friday
NAF NaturalintX Wraps – Box of 12 | 37% off at Amazon
Was £23.88 Now £14.95
A great saving to be had here! Every horse owner at some point gets caught out with an unexpected injury or abscess and need some self adhesive bandages to hold the dressing in place – with this deal, they work out at £1.25 each.
Price check: Viovet £20.99
Nikwax Rug Proof 1L | 12% off at Naylors
Was £17 Now £15
Save some money on reproofing your rugs at home with this well-known and trusted wash in rug waterproofer.
Wahl Oatmeal Shampoo 5L | 35% off at Amazon
Was £28.99 Now £18.96
This shampoo is made with natural ingredients for extra sensitive skin and has been carefully formulated with oat proteins to soothe and moisturise your horses coat.
Price check: Viovet £27.04, Equus £27.99, Redpost £27.50
NAF Profeet Farrier Solution | 20% off at Amazon
Was £13.80 Now £11.04
We’ve tested this product and found it a good all-round option thats good value and will help maintain healthy hooves. I use it daily on my barefoot horses and I love the application brush in the bottle.
Price check: Viovet £11.04, Equus £16.99, Redpost £16.19
Equitop GLME Joint Supplement 750g | 25% off at Amazon
Was £78.30 Now £58.59
This popular but premium joint supplement is formulated to support your horse’s relaxation and maintain a calm and focus.
Price check: Viovet £74.99, Redpost £85.99
NAF Silky Mane & Tail D-Tangler 2.5L | 21% off at Amazon
Was £39.89 Now £31.52
This popular spray is designed to leave a shiny tangle-free finish and allows mud to be easily brushed through. Keeping you horse’s mane and tail looking cleaner for longer.
Price check: Viovet £31.52, Equus £37.99, Redpost £35.99
Set of Three Magic Brushes | 23% off at Amazon
Was £12.23 Now £9.38
These brushes are the ultimate all-rounder when it comes to grooming.
Equine America Glucosamine HCl 12,000 1kg | 10% off at Amazon
Was £15.99 Now £14.44
This joint supplement will last you 66 days if you have a 500kg horse, making it less than 21p a day.
Price check: Equine America £16.99, Viovet £14.44
You may also be interested in:
If you're unsure about what you should have in your horse’s first-aid kit, then we are here to help...
Equine first-aid kit essentials: what you really need
33 Black Friday deals I’ve picked out as a horse owner that are actually worth it
This Black Friday deal is the best I’ve seen all year on a long LeMieux riding coat
Black Friday deals on solar-powered ‘no-WiFi’ cameras for yards and stables
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round
If you're unsure about what you should have in your horse’s first-aid kit, then we are here to help...