8 deals for horse owners that we think Martin Lewis would approve of

Some of the best deals are not glamorous or exciting, but could save you money in the long run
    • Here’s the thing about the Black Friday deals – which Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis reminds shoppers regularly – if you’re not planning on buying it anyway, then it’s not a saving. 

    As a products editor and someone who has covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a few years, I’ve learned a thing or two about navigating these overwhelming sales events. The key is to forget the hype and stay clear of impulse buys – unless you’ve budgeted for them or spot a great gift. The smartest way to make the most of the Black Friday sales is to stock up on the ‘boring’ essentials – like hoof oil, mane and tail detangler or items for your equine first-aid kit – you know you will buy anyway, while they’re discounted. 

    My top buys for Black Friday

    NAF NaturalintX Wraps – Box of 12 | 37% off at Amazon
    Was £23.88 Now £14.95
    A great saving to be had here! Every horse owner at some point gets caught out with an unexpected injury or abscess and need some self adhesive bandages to hold the dressing in place – with this deal, they work out at £1.25 each.
    Viovet £20.99

    Nikwax Rug Proof 1L | 12% off at Naylors
    Was £17 Now £15
    Save some money on reproofing your rugs at home with this well-known and trusted wash in rug waterproofer.

    Wahl Oatmeal Shampoo 5L | 35% off at Amazon
    Was £28.99 Now £18.96
    This shampoo is made with natural ingredients for extra sensitive skin and has been carefully formulated with oat proteins to soothe and moisturise your horses coat.
    Viovet £27.04, Equus £27.99, Redpost £27.50

    NAF Profeet Farrier Solution | 20% off at Amazon
    Was £13.80 Now £11.04
    We’ve tested this product and found it a good all-round option thats good value and will help maintain healthy hooves. I use it daily on my barefoot horses and I love the application brush in the bottle.
    Viovet £11.04, Equus £16.99, Redpost £16.19

    Equitop GLME Joint Supplement 750g | 25% off at Amazon
    Was £78.30 Now £58.59
    This popular but premium joint supplement is formulated to support your horse’s relaxation and maintain a calm and focus.
    Viovet £74.99Redpost £85.99

    NAF Silky Mane & Tail D-Tangler 2.5L | 21% off at Amazon
    Was £39.89 Now £31.52
    This popular spray is designed to leave a shiny tangle-free finish and allows mud to be easily brushed through. Keeping you horse’s mane and tail looking cleaner for longer.
    Viovet £31.52, Equus £37.99, Redpost £35.99

    Set of Three Magic Brushes | 23% off at Amazon
    Was £12.23 Now £9.38
    These brushes are the ultimate all-rounder when it comes to grooming.

    Equine America Glucosamine HCl 12,000 1kg | 10% off at Amazon
    Was £15.99 Now £14.44
    This joint supplement will last you 66 days if you have a 500kg horse, making it less than 21p a day.
    Equine America £16.99, Viovet £14.44

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
