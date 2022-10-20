The best joint supplements to keep you moving as well as your horse *Promotion*





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Promotional Feature with SRS Nutra



Despite having a demanding hobby, horse riders are notorious for looking after their horses’ health and wellbeing, while complaining of aches and pains, and neglecting their own. Joint supplements for horses are one of the most common purchases of horse owners in an effort to maintain their horses’ joint health and keep them feeling free, so it makes sense that riders should be seeking out the best joint supplements for themselves, too.

What are the benefits of taking a joint supplement?

Joint supplements are developed to deliver synovial nourishment, which provides lubrication to joints and keeps them free from stiffness. They also help to protect cartilage by supporting joint health and repair of connective tissues. In doing this, joint supplements can maintain mobility, flexibility and strength, which will increase your confidence and keep you feeling youthful. They are often taken by those who are seeking to ease joint pain and prevent joint-related issues, such as osteoarthritis.

What’s in the best joint supplements?

Common ingredients in joint supplements include:

Glucosamine HCL – a vital component of the tissue and fluid that surrounds joints

– a vital component of the tissue and fluid that surrounds joints Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) – this plays an important role in making collagen and glucosamine

– this plays an important role in making collagen and glucosamine Chondroitin sulphate – this keeps cartilage healthy by absorbing fluid into connective tissue

– this keeps cartilage healthy by absorbing fluid into connective tissue Vitamin C – this contributes the formation of collagen for functional cartilage

Your body needs a certain amount of each of these nutrients to function properly and maintain healthy joints – some are produced naturally by the body, while others can be found in the diet. As you age, your body produces less of these nutrients, which opens the door for age-related conditions to develop. Supplements can help to counteract this by providing additional nutrients – and depending on the nutrient can be taken orally (in capsule, tablet, liquid or powder form) or administered topically via a cream. Some supplements are formulated from natural sources, while others are made of synthetic ingredients.

Best joint supplements for horse riders

SRS Nutra Physio Flex Pro

Form: Capsules | Pack sizes: 60 capsules | RRP: £54 | Daily serving: 2 capsules | Cost per day: £1.80 |

Physio Flex Pro is a research-based joint support complex that comes recommended by physiotherapists, orthopaedic experts and joint specialists. It uses natural ingredients to nourish and lubricate your joints while relieving pain and protecting cartilage. The capsules are vegetarian, additive free and soy free.

In addition to the ingredients mentioned above, Physio Flex Pro also contains bromelain, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory enzyme derived from pineapple that can help repair and protect joint cartilage; ginger extract, which offers joint protection and reduces inflammation; turmeric extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties; selenium citrate, which decreases inflammation, bolsters cartilage growth and increases synovial fluid production; and bioperine, which is found in black pepper and increases the bioavailability of nutrients so that your body can make the most of it.

View now at physioflexpro.com

Equine America Cortaflex Ultra

Form: Capsules | Pack sizes: 60 capsules | RRP: £33.50 | Daily serving: 2 capsules | Cost per day: £1.12 |

This supplement has been scientifically formulated to support the health of every joint in your body against life’s daily stresses and strains, and to improve the feeling of mobility in your joints. It contains a glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid for structural and functional joint support, as well as turmeric extract and boswellia.

The addition of vitamin C helps build collagen for the function of cartilage, while manganese contributes to the formation of connective tissue. The slow-release and acid-resistant capsules protect the ingredients until they can be digested, while black pepper extract aids absorption.

View now at equine-america.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Lintbells iMove Active

Form: Tablets | Pack sizes: 60 tablets | RRP: £25.15 | Daily serving: 2 tablets | Cost per day: 84p |

This clinically proven formula is packed with high-strength ingredients to help you keep active by supporting joint health to prevent stiffness. The tablets contain high-strength Omega-3s from green-lipped mussel extract.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Seven Seas JointCare Active

Form: Capsules | Pack sizes: 30 or 60 capsules | RRP: £12.99 for 30 capsules | Daily serving: 2 capsules | Cost per day: 87p |

This supplement has been specifically formulated to support an active lifestyle by targeting four areas of joint care – cartilage, bones, muscles and connective tissue. It contains chondroitin, glucosamine and omega-3, as well as vitamins C and D, which contribute to collagen formation, manganese, which contributes to connective tissues, and zinc, which helps to maintain the bones.

View now at amazon.co.uk or boots.com

Aviform Rider Pro Joints

Form: Capsules | Pack sizes: 270 capsules | RRP: £29.95 | Daily serving: 3–6 capsules | Cost per day: From 33p |

This supplement contains a blend of chondroitin, vegetarian glucosamine HCL, MSM, HA and vitamin C at the correct levels and rations with no added bulkers or filler. These provide the building blocks of cartilage and joint tissue and support normal collagen formation, which is required for the normal function of cartilage and the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

BettaLife PharmaQuin Joint Complete HA

Form: Capsules | Pack sizes: 120 or 240 capsules | RRP: £29.99 for 120 capsules | Daily serving: 2 capsules | Cost per day: 50p |

This product is also available in equine and canine versions, but the human high-strength supplement is designed specifically to maintain our own joint mobility. It contains no hidden fillers and is formulated to contain optimal quantities of each ingredient to ensure you receive the maximum possible benefits. Ingredients include glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin sulphate, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.