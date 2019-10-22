There is a lot for your horse’s joints to contend with during the winter. Less movement due to restricted turnout combined with colder temperatures can result in stiffness being common. If the ground’s not hard then it’s wet, which can lead to more roadwork and increased concussive forces on the joint. A joint supplement can help to combat stiffness by supporting normal and healthy joint function, keeping your horse comfortable and working at his best.

Common ingredients found in joint supplements include:

glucosamine

MSM (methyl sulphonyl methane)

HA (hyaluronic acid)

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of joint supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Animalife Vetroflex Original

This supplement is a pure peptide protein and works by protecting the cartilage and synovial fluid against deterioration. It also stimulates the cartilage cells to promote more collagen, which helps maintain movement and flexibility by protecting the joints from friction.

From £39.99 for 500g

animalife.co.uk

01212 969900

Aviform Suppleaze Gold

Care of your horse’s joints is paramount as the weather gets colder as they’re prone to stiffening as the hard ground increases impact on his joints. Available in a 100% compostable pouch.

£25.95 for 1kg

aviform.co.uk

01953 528008

Blue Chip Super Concentrated Joint Care balancer

This supplement contains the natural power of turmeric, black pepper and oils, alongside glucosamine, which work to promote healthy joint function and movement. It provides both joint care and digestive health over the winter months.

£24.95 for 3kg

bluechipfeed.com

0114 266 6200

Cavalor Arti Motion

Throughout winter, horses my not get as much exercise due to the dark, wet nights and therefore may need a little extra help to maintain healthy and flexible joints. This supplement helps to maintain healthy and flexible joints in all horses and ponies, whether they are going through a growth phase, in their senior years or in hard competition work.

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Elite Equine 100% organic rosehip

This powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant helps to promote recovery after a busy summer competition season. The ingredient is picked by hand in the mountains of Lesotho.

£38 for 1kg

eliteequineuk.com

07951 999235

Equiform Easy Joint Liquid

This supplement includes a broad range of ingredients, all of which are involved in the maintenance and repair of the joint structure. Vitamins and minerals, in addition to the glucosamine and MSM, act on a broader role within the joint, as well as supporting the production of important molecules, ensuring all functions relating to the joint are catered for. It is ideal for stiffness in horses caused by the cold weather during the winter months.

From £36 for 2l

equiformnutrition.co.uk

01270 530930

Equine America Cortaflex HA Super Fenn

This supplement now has enhanced levels of key compounds and nutrients associated with supporting joint health and comfort, including increased levels of the key minerals copper and silicon. This supplement has been specially formulated to provide optimum joint support for performance, racing and competition horses, or older horses with significant levels of wear and tear.

£56.99 for 450g

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products UK Flexivite HA

Combining the very best ingredients with new chemistry advances, FlexiVite HA provides a unique combination of biologically active substances to maintain joint suppleness, enhance lubrication, shock absorption and elasticity.

From £55.72 for 1l

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Equitop GLME

Manufactured by the world’s largest equine veterinary health company, Equitop GLME contains high quality green-lipped mussel extract (GLME), which provides nutrients to support optimal joint health. It is tested free of prohibited substances and can be used confidently in competition. Using Equitop GLME will support healthy joint function during the cold and wet winter months that bring hard ground, rutted muddy fields and frozen or deep arenas.

£75 for 750g

equitop-myoplast.co.uk

01344 749657

Global Herbs MoveFree Plus

This supplement helps to maintain joints, tendons and ligaments. A highly concentrated herbal mix, it supports freedom of movement and helps maintain the natural production of joint fluid during winter months, when ground conditions are more challenging or stable time is increased.

From £28.27 for 500g

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

The Golden Paste Company TurmerAid

This is ideal for use over winter when many horses require additional support in the cold weather to maintain healthy joints, while supporting the body’s natural inflammation process. It also aids digestion and promotes a healthy skin and coat. It contains turmeric (5.1% curcumin), linseed oil, black pepper, apple cider vinegar and yucca.

£18.99 for 2kg

goldenpastecompany.com

01423 503319

Hack Up Bespoke

The colder months see many customers looking to refine their summer Bespoke joints support. The balance of the crushed herbs and minerals is altered to reflect the changes you report — all Bespokes are hand-made in our dedicated, accredited factory the day you order. All supplements are free from fillers, preservatives or chemical caking agents (as well as being plastic packaging-free), which makes every grain in every scoop powerful, effective and highly affordable. Glucosamine, MSM and boswellia are used pure when aiming to support the joints.

From £47.99 for 1kg

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Hi Form Proflamaid Plus

As horses tend to be kept in stables for longer periods of time over the winter, maintaining healthy joints and soft tissue becomes paramount. ProflamAid helps to maintain healthy joints and supports general metabolism and red blood cell formation, while also maintaining normal nitrogen balance in tissues.

From £62 for 500g

hiformequine.co.uk

0118 324 7471

Hilton Herbs Multi-Flex Gold

Multi-Flex Gold is a fast-absorbing liquid supplement containing herbs such as devil’s claw root and cleaver, which helps support mobility and the lymphatic system. Multi-Flex Gold was formulated to maintain and support supple joints and muscles as well as a healthy circulatory system.

£25.75 for 1l

hiltonherbs.com

0800 2941250

Horse First My Joints Plus

Don’t let the winter affect your horses’ movements this season. This supplement is the newest addition to the Horse First range, but has quickly become very popular. One scoop covers it all.

From £35 for 750g

horsefirst.net

028 3084 8844

Lincoln Turmeric Gold

Harnessing the natural power of turmeric to maintain joint, digestive and skin health, this supplement contains curcumin and other bioactive compounds, including black pepper, which provide piperine to help maximise the absorption. Rich in anti-oxidants, it is a popular choice in the winter months.

£10.99 for 1kg

lincolnhorsecare.com

01522 529206

Mastacare Multi Oils

Winter is never much fun for arthritic horses, but this blend of four quality oils — evening primrose, wheatgerm, cod liver and pure salmon — should help by providing high levels of omega-3 and -6 fatty acids.

£15.49 for 1l

harryhall.com

01274 711011

Maxavita Maxaflex

This supplement combines the soothing power of green-lipped mussel with other key ingredients to offer short- and long-term support for joint health in horses and ponies. The key active ingredient, a patented green-lipped mussel extract, contains high levels of omega-3 that are known for their natural soothing properties. Glucosamine, MSM and HA help with the long-term maintenance of connective tissue, so it is ideal for stiffness in horses caused by the cold weather during the winter months.

£29.85 for 900g

maxavita.com

01270 530930

NAF Five Star Superflex

A scientifically balanced ratio of readily absorbed glucosamine, chondroitin and the highest quality MSM, which support the cartilage — the first part of the joint to show wear and tear. It also contains a powerful anti-oxidant formula, which tackles excess free radical build-up around the joint. Five Star Superflex contains the right combination of key nutrients in the optimum ratios and is available in liquid or powder.

£22.99 for 400g

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP So Sound

This vet-approved formula provides highly bioavailable joint and muscle support to maximise mobility and maintain soundness, which makes it a perfect choice to support your horse through the harsh winter months.

£77.53 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Nupafeed Flex GLM

This supplement helps to soothe and nourish joints with the power of green-lipped mussel, which is nature’s most potent source of omega-3. Combined with anti-oxidants to support tissue recovery, Flex GLM helps to keep joints moving freely. It is ideal for horses who stiffen up with cold weather and extra stabling.

£49 for 2kg

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861900

NutriScience Arthri Aid

A glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and HA supplement that aids joint lubrication and helps to promote regeneration of the important shock-absorbing joint tissue. It is available in liquid or power form.

£56 for 1l

nutriscience.ie

+ 353 (0)51 304 01

TopSpec 10:10 Joint Support

A caramel-flavoured additive that includes an excellent specification of nutrients to help maintain health in and around joints. It includes a generous combination of natural sources of glucosamine and MSM.

£59.50 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565030

Vital Equine Maxiflex

A liquid supplement formulated to help maintain joint health. MaxiFlex Liquid contains beneficial nutrients that support normal joint function. Ideal to help with stiffness caused by cold weather.

£25 for 946ml

vitalequine.co.uk

01270 530930

