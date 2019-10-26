Older horses will often feel the challenges of winter the most and with decreased grazing quality and restricted movement, it’s important to make sure they’re getting everything they need. Veteran supplements for horses often contain ingredients that are known to support the joints and digestive system, so that they are working as efficiently and comfortably as possible. Some also include ingredients that aim to help maintain the hormonal balance. There are such a wide range of veteran-specific supplements that it’s important to consider what you’re looking to gain from one before you make a purchasing decision.

If you compete with your older horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of veteran supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Alltech Lifeforce Focus

This supplement is designed for leisure and companion horses and those that may spend more time grazing, helping to create a healthy digestive environment. It contains yeast products that optimise digestive health and address challenges related to body condition, a common problem among veterans, especially during winter.

£60 for 5kg

lifeforcehorse.co.uk

01780 764512

Baileys Outshine

This high-oil supplement is an ideal source of additional calories for veterans that require a limited starch intake. It contains a blend of oils that provide omega-3 and -6, plus supporting antioxidant vitamins and minerals.

From £15.50 for 6.5kg

baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk

01371 850247

Blue Chip Super Concentrated Senior Balancer

This feed balancer includes CushinCombo, which is a combination of chaste tree berry, antioxidants and omega oils, as well as a complete joint supplement, containing glucosamine and rosa canina.

£24.95 for 3kg

bluechipfeed.com

0114 266 6200

Dodson & Horrell CushCare Supplement

This supplement helps nutritionally support the hormonal and metabolic systems. Ingredients include cinnamon for nutritional support of insulin function, glucosamine and mobility herbs to promote musculo-skeletal health and chaste tree berries to aid normal hormone regulation.

£24.95 for 3kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737 300

Equiform Nutrition Excel Cushex

This liquid supplement supports the immune system, maintains normal function of the pituitary gland and ensures optimum circulation of its key nutrients, which include milk thistle extract, vitamin C, vitamin E, chaste berry, nucleotides and MSM to ensure optimum performance can still be achieved.

£58 for 2l

equiformnutrition.co.uk

01270 530930

EquiLife Vitex4 Equids Plus

This is the first pelletized vitex product — vitex helps to support the horse’s hormonal balance by assisting the normal functioning of the hypothalamus and pituitary gland.

£41.99 for 7kg

equilife.co.uk

01249 890784

Foran Equine Chevinal

This is a palatable vitamin, mineral and amino acid supplement in a convenient syrup form — ideal for older horses with dental issues. It can be used through the winter to balance a diet of forage or concentrates.

From £14.96 for 1l

foranequine.com

Global Herbs Veteran Plus

This supplement is designed to help support older horses through the harder, winter months. This premium, fast-acting herbal blend aids digestion while encouraging metabolisms and immune systems to work efficiently. It helps to maintain peak body condition and energy levels.

£24.21 for 1kg

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Mastacare Turmeric Powder

This supplement helps digestion, promotes mobility and supports general good health in the older horse. This simple bag ensures your money is spent on product, not packaging.

£12 for 1kg

harryhall.com

Maxavita Maxapower

This supplement is designed to support and maintain healthy circulation, while promoting optimal muscle function and development in hard-working horses. It includes essential amino acids, along with green-lipped mussel for heart health and rice bran oil to encourage muscle growth and strength.

£29.85 for 900g

maxavita.com

01270 530930

NAF In The Pink Senior

This supplement provides the older horse with the support he needs to stay active and feeling young. It helps balance the diet and the digestive system, which enables the horse to maximise the value of his feed intake. It also supplies antioxidant ingredients to flush excess free radicals and provides nutrients to support joint health.

From £24.99 for 900g

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP In The Balance

This product provides concentrated nutritional support in one easy-to-feed supplement. It is designed to meet your horse’s advanced nutritional needs for health, vitality and performance and will support the diet where deficiencies may be present.

£45.13 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

NutriScience Equine Gold

This supplement contains pre- and probiotics to help maintain a healthy gut. It is ideal for the winter months when dietary changes and increased stabling time can cause upset to the horse’s sensitive digestive system and is suitable for horses in competition training, those under stress, veterans or poor-doers.

From £21.50 for 750g

nutriscience.ie

+353 (0)51 304 010

TopSpec All-in-One

This is a multi-supplement that contains a broad-spectrum supplement, plus many specialised supplements. It is ideal for good-doers fed only good quality forage this winter, even if in hard work.

£32.95 for 4kg

topspec.com

01845 565 030

Vital Equine B-Max

The high levels of vitamin B12 in this supplement help support the immune system, bring back sparkle and maintain general wellbeing. It’s a great “pick-me-up” in a cold winter.

From £15.50 for 946ml

vitalequine.co.uk

01270 530930

