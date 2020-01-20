This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

Every horse owner and stable yard should have an equine first aid kit that contains the items most likely to be needed to treat a minor injury or deal with a major accident while waiting for your vet to arrive. But that are these mus-have items? We bring you everything you need to know…

