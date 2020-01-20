Trending:

Equine first aid kit essentials *H&H Plus*

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips
  • A white check mark
    This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS, H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

    • Every horse owner and stable yard should have an equine first aid kit that contains the items most likely to be needed to treat a minor injury or deal with a major accident while waiting for your vet to arrive. But that are these mus-have items? We bring you everything you need to know…

    You may also be interested in…

    Karen Coumbe
    Karen Coumbe
    MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
    Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
    Karen Coumbe