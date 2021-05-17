If there’s one thing that always disappears from your grooming kit, it’s your best hoof pick. For this reason, it’s not something you want to spend too much money on, while at the same time it needs to be comfortable to use and do a good job.
There are a few different types, but the main way to group them are those with brushes and those without. A brush is useful to clear away any last bits of dirt once you’ve removed the main debris but it’s not essential. Choosing one that’s a bright colour is also handy as it makes it easier to find and identify as yours.
Here’s a selection of the best hoof picks for all budgets…
Bitz metal hoof pick
Colours: Black, pink, purple, blue or red | RRP: £1.50
If you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful, this one is for you.
View at viovet.co.uk
Lincoln folding hoof pick
RRP: £2.95
This metal hoof pick folds away neatly so is handy for keeping in your pocket when you go hacking.
View at amazon.co.uk
Little Rider Little Unicorn hoof pick
RRP: £2.99
This cute hoof pick is ideal if you have a small pony-mad assistant.
View at equus.co.uk
Noble Equestrian Wine Down hoof pick
RRP: £17.99
Yes it’s a hoof pick, but this one caught our eye as it looks like it could come in handy at a yard BBQ.
View at countryways.com
Red Gorilla hoof pick
Colours: Pink, blue, green, yellow, red or purple | RRP: £2.25
With a comfortable rubber grip, strong metal pick and stiff brush, this hoof pick is effective and has a hole for easy hanging.
View at amazon.co.uk
Shires Ezi-Groom hoof pick
Colours: Black, pink, blue, orange or green | RRP: £2.65
This hoof pick has a soft grip handle for added comfort.
More info at shiresequestrian.com
View at viovet.co.uk
The Ultimate Hoofpick
Colours: Yellow, pink or blue | RRP: From £9.95
Described as “the Jackhammer” this hoof pick comes with a lifetime guarantee against bends and breakages. It’s available in adult (8in) and junior (6.5in) sizes.
More info at ultimatehoofpick.com
View at ebay.co.uk
Wahl hoof pick
RRP: £4.49
This hoof pick has an soft, ergonomic handle for maximum user comfort. It removes dirt effortlessly thanks to its reinforced stainless steel hook.
More info at wahl.co.uk
View at viovet.co.uk
You might also like:
Put your best foot forward – and make it shine with one of these great hoof oils
Looking for a hoof dressing? Check out this selection of the best hoof oils, balms and conditioners
Hoof cracks
Hoof cracks can range from being little more than a cosmetic blemish to a serious cause of lameness and pain
Hoof supplements: what’s on the market?
Check out this comprehensive round-up of hoof supplements to help you work out what might be best for your horse
9 grooming kits and brush sets for all types of horses and riders
Here‘s our pick of the best grooming kits and brush sets for all budgets
Subscribe to Horse & Hound – save money and enjoy free delivery
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free