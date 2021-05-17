



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If there’s one thing that always disappears from your grooming kit, it’s your best hoof pick. For this reason, it’s not something you want to spend too much money on, while at the same time it needs to be comfortable to use and do a good job.

There are a few different types, but the main way to group them are those with brushes and those without. A brush is useful to clear away any last bits of dirt once you’ve removed the main debris but it’s not essential. Choosing one that’s a bright colour is also handy as it makes it easier to find and identify as yours.

Here’s a selection of the best hoof picks for all budgets…

Bitz metal hoof pick

Colours: Black, pink, purple, blue or red | RRP: £1.50

If you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful, this one is for you.

View at viovet.co.uk

Lincoln folding hoof pick

RRP: £2.95

This metal hoof pick folds away neatly so is handy for keeping in your pocket when you go hacking.

View at amazon.co.uk

Little Rider Little Unicorn hoof pick

RRP: £2.99

This cute hoof pick is ideal if you have a small pony-mad assistant.

View at equus.co.uk

Noble Equestrian Wine Down hoof pick

RRP: £17.99

Yes it’s a hoof pick, but this one caught our eye as it looks like it could come in handy at a yard BBQ.

View at countryways.com

Red Gorilla hoof pick

Colours: Pink, blue, green, yellow, red or purple | RRP: £2.25

With a comfortable rubber grip, strong metal pick and stiff brush, this hoof pick is effective and has a hole for easy hanging.

View at amazon.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Groom hoof pick

Colours: Black, pink, blue, orange or green | RRP: £2.65

This hoof pick has a soft grip handle for added comfort.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View at viovet.co.uk

The Ultimate Hoofpick

Colours: Yellow, pink or blue | RRP: From £9.95

Described as “the Jackhammer” this hoof pick comes with a lifetime guarantee against bends and breakages. It’s available in adult (8in) and junior (6.5in) sizes.

More info at ultimatehoofpick.com

View at ebay.co.uk

Wahl hoof pick

RRP: £4.49

This hoof pick has an soft, ergonomic handle for maximum user comfort. It removes dirt effortlessly thanks to its reinforced stainless steel hook.

More info at wahl.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

Looking for a hoof dressing? Check out this selection of the best hoof oils, balms and conditioners Hoof cracks Hoof cracks can range from being little more than a cosmetic blemish to a serious cause of lameness and pain Hoof supplements: what’s on the market? Check out this comprehensive round-up of hoof supplements to help you work out what might be best for your horse 9 grooming kits and brush sets for all types of horses and riders Here‘s our pick of the best grooming kits and brush sets for all budgets If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

