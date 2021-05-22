



Here is our complete how-to guide on cleaning horse hooves, an essential part of daily care. To many, the process will be second nature, but for those less familiar, we hope you will find our tips and advice useful.

How to pick out a horse’s hoof

1. Start by facing your horse’s tail.

2. Run your hand nearest the horse down the back of the leg, and gently squeeze just above the fetlock to signal to the horse to lift the hoof. If the horse doesn’t respond, try adding a little extra pressure from your thumbnail.

3. Holding the hoof with the hand closest to the horse, use a hoof pick in the other hand to start scraping away any dirt. If it is a hind foot, make sure your arm is positioned in front of the leg, so if the horse kicks out backwards your arm will not be in danger.

4. Start where the horse shoe ends, beside the bulbs of the heel and scrape any debris out, moving your hoof pick away from you towards the toe of the hoof.

5. Scrape firmly over the sole and along the inside of hoof wall and shoe line until all remaining dirt, rocks and debris are gone.

6. Take care when removing dirt from the triangular frog, including the central cleft. The frog is a shofter tissue than the sole and it should be firm without any discharge.

7. Check there are no foreign bodies penetrating either the frog or the sole of the hoof. If there is a nail or similar in the hoof, do not pull it out – this is a potential emergency situation so call your vet immediately as it may be necessary to X-ray the hoof with the object in situ to see whether any internal structures have been damaged.

8. If the horse is shod, check the shoe is secure and there are no risen clenches, or loose or missing nails.

9. Once you are done, gently replace your horse’s foot onto the ground.

10. Move onto the next leg and hoof, and repeat this process.

What if the hooves are muddy?

If you want to clean any mud from the outside of your horse’s hooves, tie him up in a secure place and use water and a stiff brush to help remove the dirt. Warm water is more pleasant, effective and less time-consuming than using cold water, especially in the cooler months. Do not kneel on the floor while you are cleaning the hooves or place your hand on the floor — squatting will allow you to move quickly out of your horse’s way if they decide to move. Make sure that you are aware of your horse at all times and wear appropriate safety gear while cleaning his hooves. Allow the hooves to dry naturally, or you could wipe them with a towel, before applying a hoof conditioner to help prevent the hooves drying and cracking.

Products to help keep your horse’s hooves clean

There is a wide range of hoof cleaning and conditioning products on the market.

And what about the farrier?





Along with a clean environment, a healthy diet and the regular attention of a farrier ​contributes greatly to hoof health. Get in touch with a fully qualified farrier, who will be able to offer advice on how regularly your horse or pony requires his attention – typically this will be around every five to six weeks. Your farrier will appreciate it if your horse is presented with clean, dry legs and hooves when he attends and he will be able to tell whether you are frequently cleaning and caring for your horse’s hooves or not.

What about thrush?

Manure and soil left in the hoof can create a damp, dirty environment that makes an ideal place for thrush to start. Keeping the hoof cleaned out may help prevent thrush from starting. If thrush does set in, frequent cleaning can help it from getting worse, and any thrush remedy you are using can be applied without drawing more dirt into the area.

