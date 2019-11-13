Trending:

Thrush in the horse’s hoof

Carol Phillips

Thrush in horses is an unpleasant infection of the central and collateral grooves of the frog.

Keratonolytic (keratin-dissolving) bacteria, including the sheep foot rot organism Fusobacterium necrophorum, attack the softened tissues of the frog, causing it to rot away.

Thrush in horses [722 words]: Signs | Causes | Treatment | Other conditions

Signs of thrush

The most obvious sign of thrush is a foul-smelling, black discharge from the frog, which itself may have softer spots and appear irregular in shape. Despite the offensive smell and discharge, many horses with thrush show no obvious discomfort or lameness.

 

Karen Coumbe
MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
