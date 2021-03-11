Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you’re choosing for the best hoof oil, conditioner or other topical hoof dressing for your horse, it’s important to consider your motivations for doing so. If you’re trying to improve the condition of soft or brittle hooves, it’s wise to consult your farrier as some applications may be more of a hindrance than help, and certainly no replacement for good feeding and management. Your horse might also benefit from a hoof supplement. However, when the hooves’ natural wet/dry cycle is interrupted by typical British weather, a hoof oil or conditioner can be of great help. If your horse develops any hoof problems, you should first consult your vet or farrier.

You should also consider the method of application that is required — if your horse tends to fidget, it’ll be worth investing in a product that is quick- and easy-to-apply to avoid hassle and waste. Some come with a brush included, while for others you’ll need to source your own hoof oil brush – ideally with a cap. If your main reason for dressing his hooves is to look good when going to a show, choose one that provides a smart finish and is the right colour.

Here is a selection of the best hoof oils, conditioners and other dressings to give you some ideas…

Absorbine Hooflex Original liquid conditioner

Sizes: 444ml | RRP: £20.11

This concentrated formula contains a blend of ingredients that create a breathable moisture barrier to help maintain a long-lasting moisture balance. Regular use of this brush-on formula will help to maintain healthy hooves, with a shine that lasts two–three days. Brush included.

More info at absorbine.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at chewy.com

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine tea tree hoof oil

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £16.50

Described as a modern alternative to traditional oils, this rich, translucent oil is suitable for all hoof colours and leaves a long-lasting shine. Contains tea tree oil for its traditional topical supportive effects. Internal brush included.

More info at carrdaymartin.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

Cavalor PodoSens

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £38

This blend of essential oils that provides quick relief to sensitive hooves and promotes hoof elasticity while supporting optimal growth.

View at cavalordirect.co.uk

Equine America hoof balm

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £11.50

A super-concentrated blend of natural oils that shine, moisturise and nourish the hoof, while still letting it breathe. The oils enable the delivery of moisture and nutrients deep into the hoof while providing bacterial and anti-fungal support. This Equine America hoof dressing was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 8/10 – read the full review.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Equinetic Sole Salve

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £14.99

Designed to be used on the sole to form a waterproof barrier. It has natural antiseptic properties and can get into the cracks and crevices of your horse’s hoof to ensure maximum protection.

View at equinetic.co.uk

Fine Fettle Skin Deep balm

Sizes: 180g | RRP: £29

This naturally antibacterial balm can be applied to the coronet to support the growth of healthy hoof or applied before a dressing.

View at finefettlefeed.com

Fouganza Hoof Care Grease ointment

Colours: Black or blond | Sizes: 750ml, 2.5l | RRP: £5.99 for 750ml

This ointment nourishes the hoof to preserve its flexibility and natural durability. It forms a protective and nourishing film and gives the hooves an intense black or natural colour.

View at decathlon.co.uk

Happy Equine hoof oil treatment

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £19.95

This has been formulated to provide protection and nourishment for the whole hoof. It contains antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients, and the blended oils promote strength and elasticity. The concentrated formula is suitable for all hoof colours, made of 100% British ingredients in Britain, and is organic. Biodegradable refills available.

View at happyequine.uk

Hawkins Organic winter hoof gel

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £13.95

Formulated using natural products with anti-fungal, antiseptic and anti-microbial properties, this gel is suitable for daily use throughout the winter and can be applied to the entire hoof wall, around the frog and sole.

View at hawkinsorganic.com

Hy Equestrian Magic Glaze hoof paint

Colours: Black or clear |Sizes: 250ml | RRP: £11.99

This quick-drying formula is easy to apply and leaves a smart, shiny finish. It is water based, which prevents the hooves becoming dry, and doesn’t require chemical removal.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

LeMieux On The Hoof spray

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £7.50

This high gloss clear hoof spray is formulated for quick and easy use on any colour hoof to add a smart finishing touch.

More info at lemieuxproducts.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Leovet Hoof Lab Elastic cream

Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £11.25

This hoof cream supports the moisture balance and helps to keep the hooves smooth and shiny. Easy-to-use applicator included. This Leovet hoof cream was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 8/10 – read the full review.

More info at leovet.de

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Lincoln solid hoof oil

Sizes: 400g | RRP: £9.99

This convenient non-spill formula is easy and more economical to apply with no mess or wastage. Antibacterial and anti-fungal, it helps to maintain healthy hooves and encourage horn growth.

More info at lincolnhorsecare.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Mastacare solid hoof oil

Sizes: 250g | RRP: £6.99

This contains vegetable and cod liver oil to help maintain hoof health and leave a clear gloss finish to hooves. This product is described as spreading as easily as liquid despite being non-spill. This Mastacare hoof oil was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 7/10 – read the full review.

More info at harryhall.com

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

NAF Profeet Farrier Solution

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £14.99

This drip-free hoof application comes in a handy container with a natural brush included for convenience and cleanliness. It can help prevent cracking and drying, and helps to defend the hoof from bacteria.

More info at naf-equine.eu

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Nettex traditional hoof oil

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £12.10

This hoof oil provides long-lasting shine and contains added antibacterial agents to help maintain healthy hooves. This formula will not dry or discolour hooves and is suitable for all hoof colours.

More info at nettexequine.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Pommel Leg Up

Sizes: 400g | RRP: £22.95

Made with hemp, shea, lavender, and tea tree, this balm has moisturising, antibacterial and antifungal properties. I can be hand-applied and massaged-in to all areas of the hoof, sole and frog.

View at pommel.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Groom hoof oil

Colours: Black or natural | Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £9.50

An all-natural, gentle blend of oils, including vegetable pine oil that prevents splitting with regular use. Available in black or natural, and a handy applicator brush is included.

View at shiresequestrian.com

Straight Arrow Mane ’N Tail Hoofmaker

Sizes: 32oz | RRP: £17.57

This deep-moisturising formula helps to reduce dryness and brittleness by conditioning the entire hoof. The protein-enriched formula is neither sticky or greasy.

More info at manentail.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at chewy.com

Stübben Optenplatz hoof oil

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £15.99

This nourishing, plant-based hoof oil creates a breathable film that provides a long-lasting shine. It regenerates dry and brittle horn and keeps the hoof healthy and supple with daily use.

View at stuebben.co.uk

Topline Naturals hoof dressing

Sizes: 100ml, 500ml, 2.5l | RRP: £19.95 for 500ml

Made with 82% organic ingredients, including pine tar, tea tree and eucalyptus, this hoof dressing helps to regulate moisture content while providing bacterial and fungal resistance. This Topline Naturals hoof dressing was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 7/10 – read the full review.

More info at toplinenaturals.com

You might also like:

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free