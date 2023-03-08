Absorbine Hooflex Original liquid conditioner review





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Absorbine Hooflex Original liquid conditioner Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Don’t need to use daily

Conditioning Cons Very thick so not the easiest to apply Manufacturer: Absorbine Price as reviewed: £20.11 for 450ml

Absorbine Hooflex Original liquid conditioner

Compared to the other liquid hoof oils and conditioners I’ve tested, the Absorbine Hooflex Original was much thicker. The pot was one of the most sturdy – it’s made of a really firm plastic that would take a lot to damage. The screw top has a brush attached and the handle was easy and comfortable to hold.

The brush was also thicker and less yielding, which meant the application to the hoof wall wasn’t the neatest, but it was really good at getting into the grooves on either side of the frog. The brush picks up a lot on the brush each time, so in order not to use too much you need to scrape off the excess each time. I was worried that because the product was so thick that I wouldn’t be able to scrape the last bits out of the pot, however, the brush can reach all of the inside walls.

This product costs more than many of the other hoof oils I tested (when compared per 100ml) but there directions suggest only to apply twice a week in order to maintain healthy hooves, whereas most suggest daily use. The shine does last longer than a day, but I would say this is more of a conditioning product than one to provide a show ring shine.

I also used the Hooflex Original to prevent snow balling up in my horse’s shoes when we had bad weather as he’s been known to lose a shoe most times it snows.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a hoof conditioner that you don’t need to apply every day and you’re not after show ring neatness or shine, this could be the one for you.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Who tested this hoof dressing?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She spends her days at work researching and reviewing all kinds of products for horses and riders, and is often the first to hear about anything new to the market. Georgia owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who happily tests and reviews all the products she brings home. She is at the yard twice a day every day and spends a lot of time in the saddle, so is perfectly placed to test a wide range of products.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.