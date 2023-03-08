



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Easy to apply

Brush included

Suitable for all hoof colours

Good consistency

Antibacterial and antifungal Manufacturer: Carr & Day & Martin Price as reviewed: £16.50 for 500ml

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine Tea Tree

Part of the Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine range, the tea tree hoof oil is described as a “modern alternative to traditional oils”.

It comes in a smart tin, which has a handy brush as part of the lid. The brush is small compared to others I tested, which I preferred as it meant the application was neater and more targeted, although the brush did begin to splay over time. It was easy to apply the oil as it was light and a good consistency – not too thick and not too runny.

The oil is translucent, which makes it suitable for all hoof colours, so you can use one product on multiple horses. It also contains tea tree oils that have natural properties to support the hoof. It dries with a nice, natural-looking shine.

This product is good value for money and it sits fairly middle of the range price-wise when you compare the prices per 100ml. Like most others, the directions suggest daily use.

I found this hoof oil to be a great choice for maintaining good hoof quality. It has a light tea tree scent, which is pleasant, and boasts antibacterial and antifungal properties, too.

Verdict

H&H Approved – This hoof oil is a great option if you’re concerned about keeping your horse’s hooves clean and free of bacteria and fungus. It looks smart and isn’t sticky, so would be great for show days if you like a more natural look, too.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Who tested this hoof oil?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She spends her days at work researching and reviewing all kinds of products for horses and riders, and is often the first to hear about anything new to the market. Georgia owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who happily tests and reviews all the products she brings home. She is at the yard twice a day every day and spends a lot of time in the saddle, so is perfectly placed to test a wide range of products.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.