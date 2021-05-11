



Hoof supplements help horses contend with many things throughout the year – the weather is always changing, grazing quality fluctuates and your horse’s workload may change, too. Hoof quality is largely affected by diet, while external elements, including climate, management and care, also play an important role. Hoof problems, such as poor quality horn, slow growth and increased occurrence of hoof cracks and splits, can often be attributed to nutritional deficiencies, but by providing targeted daily nutritional support with a specially formulated hoof supplement, you can maintain and support healthy hooves.

The main ingredient to look out for is biotin, which is a B vitamin. It is recommended that your horse receives 3mg/100kg bodyweight/day, which is equivalent to 15mg for a 500kg horse.

Supplements can only improve the quality of new horn, rather than the existing, so if you decide to use a hoof supplement you need to commit to using it for a number of months before you will notice a visible difference. Topical applications, such as hoof oils and conditioners, can have a positive effect on your horse’s hooves, too.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Hoof supplements for horses: what are your options?

Here is a selection of the best hoof supplements for horses that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require you to feed more in certain situations, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

Audevard Hoof Biotine

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg, 12kg | RRP: £54.90 for 1kg | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £1.37 |

This supplement provides essential biotin and micronutrients to help improve coat and mane quality.

Aviform Biodura

Form: Powder | Sizes: 500g, 1kg, 2kg | RRP: £26.95 for 500g | Daily measure: 10g | Cost per day: £0.54 |

This is a balanced biotin hoof supplement that is designed for horses who have weak, cracked or brittle hooves. Available in compostable pouches.

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine daily hoof supplement

Form: Powder | Sizes: 6kg | RRP: £41.50 | Daily measure: 200g | Cost per day: £1.38 |

This hoof supplement contains the optimum levels of biotin alongside a range of other vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Cavalor Hoof Aid Special

Form: Powder | Sizes: 5kg | RRP: £75 | Daily measure: 150g | Cost per day: £2.25 |

A quality hoof supplement that contains a more than just biotin, which aims to support the quality of the hoof in changeable weather.

Dodson & Horrell Hoof Support

Form: Pellets | Sizes: 1.5kg | RRP: £17 | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £0.28 |

A high-specification complete pelleted supplement that contains biotin, zinc and methionine, which all aid strong and healthy hoof formation.

Equi Life Formula4Feet

Form: Pellets | Sizes: 7kg | RRP: £36.74 | Daily measure: 187.5g | Cost per day: £0.98 |

This supplement, developed at The Laminitis Clinic, has been formulated to help your horse grow strong and supple hooves.

Equiform Nutrition Happy Farrier Powder

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg, 10kg | RRP: £17 for 1kg | Daily measure: 30g | Cost per day: £0.51 |

This supplement provides amino acids, vitamins and minerals needed for correct hoof development and growth.

Equine America Super Hoof Pellets Plus

Form: Powder | Sizes: 3kg | RRP: £34.99 | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £0.98 |

This low-sugar and low-starch, concentrated supplement that contains a range of active ingredients that support health hoof growth and horn quality as well as liver health.

Equine Products UK Bio-Trition ZMC Advanced

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1.5kg, 4kg | RRP: £34.14 for 1.5kg | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £0.57 |

This supplement contains high levels of biotin, as well as methionine and cysteine to provide extra support in the spring months when hooves are exposed to a range of weathers.

Feedmark Hardy Hoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 2.25kg, 4.5kg, 9kg | RRP: £39.99 for 2.25kg | Daily measure: 75g | Cost per day: £1.33 |

This product encourages the production of strong, resilient hooves as it contains an advanced blend of nutrients to optimise hoof health, growth and quality.

Foran Equine Hoof Aid

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 2kg | RRP: £39.95 for 1kg | Daily measure: 20g | Cost per day: £0.80 |

This biotin-rich supplement is designed to aid hoof strength, with additional nutrients to support the development of healthy hoof horn. Also available as a liquid.

Global Herbs Hoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg | RRP: £25 for 1kg | Daily measure: 26g | Cost per day: £0.65 |

An advanced, fast-acting and palatable herbal supplement that provides nutritional support for the laminae, digestion, metabolism, liver function and feed utilisation.

Hack Up Bespoke

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg | RRP: From £49.99 for 1kg | Daily measure: 15g | Cost per day: From £0.75 |

A bespoke formulation for hooves would incorporate a blend of biotin, methionine, zinc, calcium, lysine and other vital components required to promote strong hoof growth.

Hilton Herbs Hoof & Health

Form: Powder | Sizes: 2kg, 4kg | RRP: £18.70 for 2kg | Daily measure: 26g | Cost per day: £0.24 |

This vitamin- and mineral-rich supplement is made of a blend of seaweed, rosehip and pure Biotin, providing the vital nutrients to support healthy hoof growth and coat condition.

Horse First Hoof First

Form: Powder | Sizes: 750g, 2kg, 5kg | RRP: £23 for 750g | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £0.77 |

This supplement contains biotin as well as other essential vitamins and minerals to help kick-start hoof growth.

KER Bio-Bloom PS

Form: Powder | Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £76.95 | Daily measure: 30g | Cost per day: £1.15 |

A dual-action supplement that contains essential hoof nutrients in proven levels to support hoof growth, plus fatty acids to support a soft and shiny coat.

Kevin Bacon’s Hoof Formula

Form: Pellets | Sizes: 5kg | RRP: £55 | Daily measure: 200g | Cost per day: £2.20 |

This concentrated supplement promotes speedy hoof growth. It is well suited for horses on high-energy diets.

Lincoln Biotin Daily Tablets

Form: Tablets | Sizes: Pot of 60 | RRP: £14.50 | Daily measure: 2 tablets | Cost per day: £0.48 |

These peppermint treats are a convenient way of providing your horse with his daily requirement of biotin, which promotes strong, healthy horn growth when fed continuously.

Mastacare Biotin

Form: Powder | Sizes: 900g | RRP: £13.29 | Daily measure: 30g | Cost per day: £0.44 |

A high potency hoof strengthener that plays a key role in the formation of keratin for healthy coat and hooves.

Maxavita Maxahoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 900g | RRP: £24.95 | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £0.69 |

Maxahoof contains biotin, calcium, MSM, green-lipped mussel extract and added vitamins to encourage healthy hoof growth.

NAF Five Star Profeet pellets

Form: Pellets | Sizes: 3kg | RRP: £34.99 | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £1.17 |

These pellets provide nutrients that directly support hoof health, as well as nutritional support that targets healthy liver function, which is fundamental to healthy hoof growth.

Nettex VIP Hoof Builder

Form: Powder | Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £46.52 | Daily measure: 30–40g | Cost per day: From £0.70 |

A no added sugar, advanced formula that provides building blocks for your horse to maintain strong and healthy hooves.

Plusvital Acti-hoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 750g, 2kg | RRP: £27 for 750g | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: From £0.90 |

This supplement nourishes the structures of the hoof from the inside out, providing all the nutrients for optimum hoof health.

Rowen Barbary Hoof Complex

Form: Powder | Sizes: 5kg | RRP: £28.31 | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £0.57 |

This advanced formula provides the necessary nutrients to promote strong and healthy hoof growth.

Science Supplements 4Feet Plus+

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1.5kg, 7.35kg | RRP: £39.99 for 1.5kg | Daily measure: 50g | Cost per day: £1.33 |

A specialist dietary supplement that provides a concentrated source of a highly bioavailable biotin, which means more nutrients are absorbed, leading to greater results.

TopSpec Healthy Hoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 3kg, 9kg, 20kg | RRP: £23.95 for 3kg | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £0.80 |

This supplement includes biotin, plus a broad range of micronutrients that improve the efficiency of the hoof supplement.

Vital Equine Bet-a-hoof

Form: Powder | Sizes: 2.27kg | RRP: £30 | Daily measure: 30g | Cost per day: £0.40 |

This supplement contains ingredients that promote hoof growth, condition and strength.

