Hoof supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

There is a lot for your horse’s hooves to contend with in the spring – the weather is changeable, there is a flush of spring grass and their workload may change. Hoof quality is largely affected by diet, while external elements, including climate, management and care, also play an important role. Hoof problems, such as poor quality horn, slow growth and increased occurrence of cracks and splits, can often be attributed to nutritional deficiencies, but by providing targeted daily nutritional support with a specially formulated hoof supplement, you can maintain and support healthy hooves. Supplements can only improve the quality of new horn, rather than the existing, so if you decide to use a hoof supplement you need to commit to using it for a number of months before you will notice a visible difference.
The main ingredient to look out for is biotin, which is a B vitamin. It is recommended that your horse receives 3mg/100kg bodyweight/day, which is equivalent to 15mg for a 500kg horse.
If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.
Browse the wide range of hoof supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of its products…
Aviform Biodura
This is a balanced biotin hoof supplement that is designed for horses who have weak, cracked or brittle hooves after the winter months.
£24.95 for 500g
01953 528008
Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine daily hoof supplement
This hoof supplement contains the optimum levels of biotin alongside a range of other vitamins, minerals and nutrients.
£41.50 for 6kg
01253 797400
Cavalor Hoof Aid Special
A quality hoof supplement that contains a more than just biotin, which aims to support the quality of the hoof in changeable spring weather.
£75 for 5kg
01352 763350
Dodson & Horrell Hoof Support
A high-specification complete pelleted supplement that contains biotin, zinc and methionine, which all aid strong and healthy hoof formation.
£18.50 for 1.5kg
01832 737300
Equi Life Formula4Feet
This supplement, developed at The Laminitis Clinic, has been formulated to help your horse grow strong and supple hooves ready for the summer season.
£36.74 for 7kg
01249 890784
Equine America Super Hoof Powder Plus
A concentrated supplement that contains a range of active ingredients that support health hoof growth and horn quality, particularly for horses with slow-growing or flat feet.
£25.99 for 500g
01403 255809
Equine Products UK Bio-Trition ZMC Advanced
This supplement contains high levels of biotin, as well as methionine and cysteine to provide extra support in the spring months when hooves are exposed to a range of weathers.
£30.24 for 1.5kg
Feedmark Hardy Hoof
This product encourages the production of strong, resilient hooves as it contains an advanced blend of nutrients to optimise hoof health, growth and quality.
£39.99 for 2.25kg
0800 585525
Foran Equine Hoof Aid
This biotin-rich supplement is designed to aid hoof strength, with additional nutrients to support the development of healthy hoof horn.
£35.95 for 1kg
+353 (0) 1626 8058
Global Herbs LamiPro Liquid
An advanced, fast-acting and palatable herbal supplement that provides nutritional support for the laminae, digestion, metabolism, liver function and feed utilisation.
£18.50 for 500ml
01243 773363
Hack Up Bespoke
A bespoke formulation for hooves would incorporate a blend of biotin, methionine, zinc, calcium, lysine and other vital components required to promote strong hoof growth.
£39.99 for 1kg
01359 308866
Horse First Hoof First
This supplement contains biotin as well as other essential vitamins and minerals to help kick-start hoof growth this spring.
£23 for 750g
028 3084 8844
KER Bio-Bloom PS
A dual-action supplement that contains essential hoof nutrients in proven levels to support hoof growth, plus fatty acids to support a soft and shiny coat.
£69.20 for 2kg
01622 718487
Mastacare Biotin
A high potency hoof strengthener that plays a key role in the formation of keratin for healthy coat and hooves.
£13 for 900g
01274 711 011
NAF Five Star Profeet pellets
These pellets provide nutrients that directly support hoof health, as well as nutritional support that targets healthy liver function, which is fundamental to healthy hoof growth.
£34.99 for 3kg
0800 373106
Nettex VIP Hoof Builder
A no added sugar, advanced formula that provides building blocks for your horse to maintain strong and healthy hooves.
£46.52 for 2kg
01283 524222
Plusvital Acti-hoof
This supplement nourishes the structures of the hoof from the inside out, providing all the nutrients for optimum hoof health.
£27 for 750g
+353 (0) 860252678
Rowen Barbary Hoof Complex
This advanced forumla provides the necessary nutrients to promote strong and healthy hoof growth.
£27.35 for 5kg
01948 880598
Science Supplements 4Feet Plus+
A specialist dietary supplement that provides a concentrated source of a highly bioavailable biotin, which means more nutrients are absorbed, leading to greater results.
£39.99 for 1.5kg
0345 5046940
TopSpec Healthy Hoof
This supplement includes biotin, plus a broad range of micronutrients that improve the efficiency of the hoof supplement.
£22.50 for 3kg
01845 565 030
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday