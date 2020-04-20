Hoof supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

There is a lot for your horse’s hooves to contend with in the spring – the weather is changeable, there is a flush of spring grass and their workload may change. Hoof quality is largely affected by diet, while external elements, including climate, management and care, also play an important role. Hoof problems, such as poor quality horn, slow growth and increased occurrence of cracks and splits, can often be attributed to nutritional deficiencies, but by providing targeted daily nutritional support with a specially formulated hoof supplement, you can maintain and support healthy hooves. Supplements can only improve the quality of new horn, rather than the existing, so if you decide to use a hoof supplement you need to commit to using it for a number of months before you will notice a visible difference.

The main ingredient to look out for is biotin, which is a B vitamin. It is recommended that your horse receives 3mg/100kg bodyweight/day, which is equivalent to 15mg for a 500kg horse.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of hoof supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of its products…

Aviform Biodura

This is a balanced biotin hoof supplement that is designed for horses who have weak, cracked or brittle hooves after the winter months.

£24.95 for 500g

aviform.co.uk

01953 528008

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine daily hoof supplement

This hoof supplement contains the optimum levels of biotin alongside a range of other vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

£41.50 for 6kg

carrdaymartin.co.uk

01253 797400

Cavalor Hoof Aid Special

A quality hoof supplement that contains a more than just biotin, which aims to support the quality of the hoof in changeable spring weather.

£75 for 5kg

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dodson & Horrell Hoof Support

A high-specification complete pelleted supplement that contains biotin, zinc and methionine, which all aid strong and healthy hoof formation.

£18.50 for 1.5kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737300

Equi Life Formula4Feet

This supplement, developed at The Laminitis Clinic, has been formulated to help your horse grow strong and supple hooves ready for the summer season.

£36.74 for 7kg

equilife.co.uk

01249 890784

Equine America Super Hoof Powder Plus

A concentrated supplement that contains a range of active ingredients that support health hoof growth and horn quality, particularly for horses with slow-growing or flat feet.

£25.99 for 500g

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products UK Bio-Trition ZMC Advanced

This supplement contains high levels of biotin, as well as methionine and cysteine to provide extra support in the spring months when hooves are exposed to a range of weathers.

£30.24 for 1.5kg

equineproducts-ukltd.com

Feedmark Hardy Hoof

This product encourages the production of strong, resilient hooves as it contains an advanced blend of nutrients to optimise hoof health, growth and quality.

£39.99 for 2.25kg

feedmark.com

0800 585525

Foran Equine Hoof Aid

This biotin-rich supplement is designed to aid hoof strength, with additional nutrients to support the development of healthy hoof horn.

£35.95 for 1kg

foranequine.com

+353 (0) 1626 8058

Global Herbs LamiPro Liquid

An advanced, fast-acting and palatable herbal supplement that provides nutritional support for the laminae, digestion, metabolism, liver function and feed utilisation.

£18.50 for 500ml

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Bespoke

A bespoke formulation for hooves would incorporate a blend of biotin, methionine, zinc, calcium, lysine and other vital components required to promote strong hoof growth.

£39.99 for 1kg

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Horse First Hoof First

This supplement contains biotin as well as other essential vitamins and minerals to help kick-start hoof growth this spring.

£23 for 750g

horsefirstdirect.com

028 3084 8844

KER Bio-Bloom PS

A dual-action supplement that contains essential hoof nutrients in proven levels to support hoof growth, plus fatty acids to support a soft and shiny coat.

£69.20 for 2kg

saracenhorsefeeds.com

01622 718487

Mastacare Biotin

A high potency hoof strengthener that plays a key role in the formation of keratin for healthy coat and hooves.

£13 for 900g

harryhall.com

01274 711 011

NAF Five Star Profeet pellets

These pellets provide nutrients that directly support hoof health, as well as nutritional support that targets healthy liver function, which is fundamental to healthy hoof growth.

£34.99 for 3kg

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP Hoof Builder

A no added sugar, advanced formula that provides building blocks for your horse to maintain strong and healthy hooves.

£46.52 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Plusvital Acti-hoof

This supplement nourishes the structures of the hoof from the inside out, providing all the nutrients for optimum hoof health.

£27 for 750g

plusvital.com

+353 (0) 860252678

Rowen Barbary Hoof Complex

This advanced forumla provides the necessary nutrients to promote strong and healthy hoof growth.

£27.35 for 5kg

rowenbarbary.co.uk

01948 880598

Science Supplements 4Feet Plus+

A specialist dietary supplement that provides a concentrated source of a highly bioavailable biotin, which means more nutrients are absorbed, leading to greater results.

£39.99 for 1.5kg

sciencesupplements.co.uk

0345 5046940

TopSpec Healthy Hoof

This supplement includes biotin, plus a broad range of micronutrients that improve the efficiency of the hoof supplement.

£22.50 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565 030

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday