Equine America hoof balm
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£9.99
Official description
The Equine America hoof balm is an ideal product to use all year round — in dry conditions it provides excellent moisturising properties, but in winter it provides a water barrier against wet conditions while continually letting the hoof breathe. It is a super-concentrated blend of natural oils that shine, moisturise, nourish and protect the hoof.
First impressions
It had a really eye-catching label and the greenish looking balm looked different to the rest.
Overview of performance
I found that the balm coated the hooves well, was easy to use with a normal hoof brush and left the hooves looking nourished.
Rob’s likes and dislikes
It looks good on, but it’s maybe not quite smart enough to go to a show in.
Verdict
I would recommend it as a good everyday hoof balm that you can use as standard on your yard.