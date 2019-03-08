Equine America hoof balm Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Long lasting: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Equine America Price as reviewed: £9.99

Official description

The Equine America hoof balm is an ideal product to use all year round — in dry conditions it provides excellent moisturising properties, but in winter it provides a water barrier against wet conditions while continually letting the hoof breathe. It is a super-concentrated blend of natural oils that shine, moisturise, nourish and protect the hoof.

First impressions

It had a really eye-catching label and the greenish looking balm looked different to the rest.

Overview of performance

I found that the balm coated the hooves well, was easy to use with a normal hoof brush and left the hooves looking nourished.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It looks good on, but it’s maybe not quite smart enough to go to a show in.