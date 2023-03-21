



Having the best grooming brushes for horses in your grooming kit will up your grooming game. Some horse owners prefer to buy one of the best complete grooming kits, while others opt for a ‘pick and mix’ method, selecting the best brushes for different parts of the body and different coats.

Not only will the best grooming brushes clean your horse to a high standard, but they will give a good finishing polish. The bristles on each type of grooming brush will vary — some sensitive horses prefer the softer, while some need a firmer groom – and the best bristle option will depend on your horse’s coat, too.

The best grooming brushes for horses should be comfy to hold and a good size for your hand – some will have handles, while others will have ergonomic grips. It should be well made, easy to clean and dry quickly after washing because if you can’t keep your brush clean, then it’s not going to be effective at cleaning your horse.

Best grooming brushes for horses

Equerry Luxury XLH Body Brush: Best grooming brush for quarter marks

RRP: £24 | H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

This brush has a very large surface area and an almost rectangular shape making grooming more efficient. It’s built on a lightweight compound leather board.

We tested this brush and thought it was a good old-fashioned brush — it cleaned the horse well and was really great for quarter marks. Read the full Equerry body brush review.

Magic Brush: Best grooming brush for versatility

RRP: £14.95 for set of three |

These versatile brushes can be used on all parts of your horse’s body, including his hooves. They are gentle on joints and bones and tough on dried mud, dirt and dried sweat. It gives as good massage and the top side is also an effective scraper for bathing. It is described as “virtually indestructible” and is machine washable.

Haas Schimmel Brush For Grey Horses: Best grooming brush for grey coats

RRP: £13.99 |

This brush is designed for white and grey horses. It’s made of strong and tightly packed coconut fibres that are ideal for removing stains on lighter coats and markings. It has a leather handle and is made in a slightly smaller size for female hands.

Wahl Face Brush: Best grooming brush for the face

RRP: £6.99 |

Shires Ezi-Groom Grip Dandy Brush: Best brush for winter coats

Sizes: Small or large | RRP: From £4.50 |

The large dandy brush has a soft-hold grippy back and stiff synthetic bristles. It removes mud and sweat from winter coats without removing the essential oils. It’s available in a wide range of colours and in two sizes.

LeMieux Heritage Dapple Body Brush

RRP: £24.95 | H&H Review: 8/10 |

This brush has natural horse hair bristles for enhancing the hair’s natural shine and preventing static. The natural grained wooden oval back is complete with a quality leather handle and solid metal badge.

We tested this brush and found it to be very soft, so was best used as a finishing brush or for clipped horses. Read the full LeMieux Heritage Dapple Body Brush review.

Hy Deluxe Horse Hair Wooden Body Brush

Sizes: Small or large | RRP: From £8.99 | H&H Review: 8/10 |

This lacquered oval body brush has horse hair bristles and leather strap. It’s available in two sizes.

We tested this brush and found it was better at giving a finishing polish than it was at general cleaning, but it was comfortable to hold. Read the full Hy Deluxe Body Brush review.

