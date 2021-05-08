



Buying a complete grooming kit is a great place to start when you get a new horse, to give as a gift, for travelling, or just an easy way to put together a smart co-ordinated kit. Many come in a bag or box so that you can keep all the items organised and together. If you’re intending to carry your new kit around with you, make sure the bag is sturdy, has a good handle and that there is additional space for extra items, such as coat spray or hoof oil.

Grooming kits vary in contents, but in the best grooming kits for horses you’d expect to see the majority of the following items: dandy brush, body brush, face brush, rubber currycomb, hoof pick and mane comb. You may also find a sweat scraper, hoof oil brush, sponge or plastic currycomb.

Here’s a selection of the best grooming kits for horses to take a look at…

Borstiq everyday care kit

RRP: £60

These brushes are designed for everyday grooming and massage. The natural bristles are sourced from plant fibre and animal hair to offer choice for all types of grooming and hair condition. All brushes are backed with beech wood and are hard wearing. The set includes a medium-soft body brush, medium banana mex fibre brush, massage brush, stubby hoof pick/brush, and mane and tail brush.

View at smartgrooming.com

Eqclusive Universal Haas Pack

RRP: From £150

If you’ve always fancied a set of Haas brushes, but have horses in multiple colours, Eqclusive have put together this set that caters for all. Use these brushes in the instructed order and your horse will be left super shiny.

View at eqclusive.com

Fouganza grooming kit

Colours: Burgundy or teal | RRP: £12.99 |

This grooming kit is a great starter selection and even contains a hoof oil brush.

View at decathlon.co.uk

Hy Sport Active complete grooming bag

Colours: Spearmint green, terracotta orange, regal blue, port royal, bubblegum pink, aegean green, rosette red or midnight navy | RRP: £41.99 |

This set includes a body brush, dandy brush, face brush, mane comb, mane and tail brush, sweat scraper and hoof pick. The sturdy bag has an easy-to-clean lining and six open pockets to store all your extra sprays.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View at viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Heritage brush set

RRP: £99.50

These solid grained wooden handle brushes are grooved on the outside for a comfortable grip. The set includes a lambswool body brush, combi body brush, dapple body brush, deep clean body brush, flick brush, gleam goats hair brush and soft finishing brush.

View at lemieuxproducts.com

Little Rider I Love My Pony complete grooming kit rucksack

RRP: £19.99

Ideal for a pony-mad youngster, this six-piece co-ordinated grooming kit comes in a navy rucksack. It includes a matching dandy brush, body brush, curry comb, face brush, hoof pick and mane comb.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View at equus.co.uk

Premier Equine Soft Touch grooming kit set

Colours: Black/red, blue/peacock, orange/amber or wine/fuscia | RRP: £35 |

This nine-piece grooming set comes in a range of fun colour combinations and includes a body brush, long-bristled dandy brush, large dandy brush, face brush, mane and tail brush, rubber curry comb, hoof pick, sweat scraper and bucket brush.

View at premierequine.co.uk

Rhinegold Soft Touch grooming kit bag

Colours: Blue, grey or red | RRP: £25.50 |

This soft-touch kit includes a colour co-ordinated flexible body brush, dandy brush, mane comb, hoof pick, mane and tail brush, and sweat scraper. The bag has six side compartments, elasticated drawstring closure, clipped lid, side handles and long over-arm strap.

More info at rhinegoldequestrian.co.uk

View at amazon.co.uk

Roma Ultimate 10-piece grooming kit

Colours: Blue, orange, pink, purple, teal or yellow | RRP: £25.25 |

This 10-piece grooming kit comes packed in a tough plastic storage box and includes a dandy brush, curry comb, hoof pick, sponge, rubber plaiting bands, body brush, hoof oil brush with cap and a sweat scraper.

View at viovet.co.uk

