I’m incredibly lucky that I get to test all sorts of horsey products as part of my job but, as a horse owner myself, I’m always looking for ways to save money while doing the best for my horse.

Everyone always asks me whether expensive always means better? And the answer is not always – it really depends on what you’re buying.

I have a StripHair Gentle Groomer, which I love, and recently spotted this unbranded Amazon dupe in the Black Friday sale for just £3.99. I was desperate to see how it compared to my StripHair tool as this is currently £37 at GS Equestrian, which is a massive difference in price. I also wanted to know whether it was worth buying before adding to my Black Friday equestrian deals round up.

I already owned a StripHair gentle groomer and really like it, but it’s undeniably expensive, so I was keen to see how the unbranded Amazon dupe stood up to the test.

The two products look very similar but you can tell the StripHair groomer is much more flexible once you get hold of them. Otherwise, the dupe is ever so slightly smaller in size but has all the same features.

Both tools have a bristle- and blade-free design. The smaller soft-cleaning diamond surface on the topside (that you can see in my first picture) is perfect for exfoliating the face and legs, while the large diamond surface (above) is great for removing mud, sweat and stains. It can also be used to provide your horse with a relaxing massage.

The edge of the tools can be used when your horse is molting and to scrape excess water after bathing. My horse really enjoys being groomed so the massage effect is a nice treat for her – and massage is known to increase circulation, which can be a good thing.

As I mentioned earlier, the StripHair is more flexible so it contours really easily to your horse’s body. The rubber material is infused with orange and olive oils to increase durability, performance and anti-microbial properties. But aside from this, the products are really similar. It’s up to you whether the difference of £30+ is worth it – if you’ve got the spare cash then I’d say go for it, but if you’re looking to save money then the Amazon dupe certainly does the job.

I tried using the Amazon dupe to clean a saddle pad, too, and you can easily see where I’ve cleaned in a matter of seconds without damaging the pad.

If you’re looking for a cheap but practical gift for a horse lover or have a yard Secret Santa to buy for this year, I don’t think this grooming tool will disappoint. Yes you can buy the StripHair original, but if it’s out of your budget then the Amazon dupe is an excellent alternative for just a fraction of the price.

