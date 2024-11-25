{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

I love the StripHair Gentle Groomer but I’ve found (and tried) a £3.99 alternative in the Black Friday sale!

Franchesca Slack Franchesca Slack

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • I’m incredibly lucky that I get to test all sorts of horsey products as part of my job but, as a horse owner myself, I’m always looking for ways to save money while doing the best for my horse.

    Everyone always asks me whether expensive always means better? And the answer is not always – it really depends on what you’re buying.

    I have a StripHair Gentle Groomer, which I love, and recently spotted this unbranded Amazon dupe in the Black Friday sale for just £3.99. I was desperate to see how it compared to my StripHair tool as this is currently £37 at GS Equestrian, which is a massive difference in price. I also wanted to know whether it was worth buying before adding to my Black Friday equestrian deals round up.

    Horse Shedding Grooming Tool | 20% off at Amazon
    Was £4.99 Now £3.99
    This versatile grooming tool is designed for daily use all year round. The rubber contours to the horses body reaching all those tricky to reach areas. It’s great to use when bathing your horse and cleaning your saddle pads, too!

    View Deal

    StripHair Gentle Groomer and Amazon dupe

    Topside view of Amazon dupe (top) and StripHair Gentle Groomer (bottom)

    I already owned a StripHair gentle groomer and really like it, but it’s undeniably expensive, so I was keen to see how the unbranded Amazon dupe stood up to the test.

    The two products look very similar but you can tell the StripHair groomer is much more flexible once you get hold of them. Otherwise, the dupe is ever so slightly smaller in size but has all the same features.

    StripHair Gentle Groomer and Amazon dupe

    Underside view and diamond texture of StripHair Gentle Groomer (top) and Amazon dupe (bottom)

    Both tools have a bristle- and blade-free design. The smaller soft-cleaning diamond surface on the topside (that you can see in my first picture) is perfect for exfoliating the face and legs, while the large diamond surface (above) is great for removing mud, sweat and stains. It can also be used to provide your horse with a relaxing massage.

    The edge of the tools can be used when your horse is molting and to scrape excess water after bathing. My horse really enjoys being groomed so the massage effect is a nice treat for her – and massage is known to increase circulation, which can be a good thing.

    StripHair Gentle Groomer and Amazon dupe side view

    Side view of StripHair (top) and Amazon dupe (bottom)

    As I mentioned earlier, the StripHair is more flexible so it contours really easily to your horse’s body. The rubber material is infused with orange and olive oils to increase durability, performance and anti-microbial properties. But aside from this, the products are really similar. It’s up to you whether the difference of £30+ is worth it – if you’ve got the spare cash then I’d say go for it, but if you’re looking to save money then the Amazon dupe certainly does the job.

    I tried using the Amazon dupe to clean a saddle pad, too, and you can easily see where I’ve cleaned in a matter of seconds without damaging the pad.

    saddlepad after

    You can easily see where I’ve used the Amazon dupe to brush the hair on my saddle pad.

    If you’re looking for a cheap but practical gift for a horse lover or have a yard Secret Santa to buy for this year, I don’t think this grooming tool will disappoint. Yes you can buy the StripHair original, but if it’s out of your budget then the Amazon dupe is an excellent alternative for just a fraction of the price.

    Horse Shedding Grooming Tool | 20% off at Amazon
    Was £4.99 Now £3.99
    This versatile grooming tool is designed for daily use all year round. The rubber contours to the horses body reaching all those tricky to reach areas. It’s great to use when bathing your horse and cleaning your saddle pads, too!

    View Deal

    If you like the sound of the StripHair Original, here are today’s best prices…

    You may also be interested in…

    Franchesca Slack
    Franchesca Slack

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
    Franchesca Slack

    You may like...