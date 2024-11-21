



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

We can’t believe it! Wahl are running a fantastic Black Friday discount with 25% off products across the site meaning you can save money on the popular Lister clippers and trimmers. Plus you get a free Lister bobble hat worth £20 with every order. We are very excited to see this deal as typically we don’t see clippers discounted much throughout the winter months.

Whether you’re a dedicated horse owner, rider or professional, you’ll understand the importance of using top-quality tools to keep your horse looking neat and tidy – and Lister always come highly recommended. I have used Lister products for many years – they are durable and reliable, and I have never been disappointed. This discount has come at ideal time of year as it’s prime clipping time – or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a horse owner this could be it.

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity but you’re you’re unsure where to start when choosing a new handset, check out our guides to the best horse clippers and best horse trimmers.

We’ve picked out some of our top offers from this sale but if you can’t find what you looking for here check out their website for more deals here. All you need to do is use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at the checkout – this code gives you a bigger discount than all the other codes they’re advertising on the site.

Our top pick of Wahl’s Black Friday clipper deals

Save £105 on the Lister Eclipse Cordless

Was £419.99, now £314.99

The Eclipse is designed to enhance the overall clipping experience for horse and rider. The ergonomic design gives excellent control, easy handling, and is versatile than previous models. The handset contains a lithium-ion battery that has a charge time and run time of 2 hours 10 mins. View Deal

Wahl’s Black Friday trimmer deals