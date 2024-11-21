{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Save 25% on all ‘durable and reliable’ Lister clippers in the Black Friday sale and get a free bobble hat

    • We can’t believe it! Wahl are running a fantastic Black Friday discount with 25% off products across the site meaning you can save money on the popular Lister clippers and trimmers. Plus you get a free Lister bobble hat worth £20 with every order. We are very excited to see this deal as typically we don’t see clippers discounted much throughout the winter months. 

    Whether you’re a dedicated horse owner, rider or professional, you’ll understand the importance of using top-quality tools to keep your horse looking neat and tidy – and Lister always come highly recommended. I have used Lister products for many years – they are durable and reliable, and I have never been disappointed. This discount has come at ideal time of year as it’s prime clipping time – or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a horse owner this could be it.

    If you want to take advantage of this opportunity but you’re you’re unsure where to start when choosing a new handset, check out our guides to the best horse clippers and best horse trimmers.

    We’ve picked out some of our top offers from this sale but if you can’t find what you looking for here check out their website for more deals here. All you need to do is use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at the checkout – this code gives you a bigger discount than all the other codes they’re advertising on the site.

    Our top pick of Wahl’s Black Friday clipper deals

    Save £105 on the Lister Eclipse Cordless
    Was £419.99, now £314.99
    The Eclipse is designed to enhance the overall clipping experience for horse and rider. The ergonomic design gives excellent control, easy handling, and is versatile than previous models. The handset contains a lithium-ion battery that has a charge time and run time of 2 hours 10 mins.

    Save £72.50 on the Lister Star Professional
    Was £289.99, now £217.49
    The Star clipper is powerful, fast and efficient making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts alike. A great introductory clipper – ideal if you have one or two horses. This is one of Lister’s most popular products. It has a slim, balanced grip for maximum comfort and is designed to be as lightweight as possible enabling you to clip for longer. This handset comes in green or purple.

    Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion
    Was £449.99, now £337.49
    Designed for superior handing, its slim and perfectly weighted for ease of use and designed to stay cool when running even during longer periods. It has two speeds and has a powerful 360W motor for a fast, professional clip. Comes complete with a handy box. This offers is available with A2F/AC( Fine) or CA2/A2 (Course) blades.

    Wahl’s Black Friday trimmer deals

    Save £50 on the Wahl Adelar Pro Trimmer
    Was £199.99, now £149.99
    I own a pair of these trimmers and they are fantastic! Perfect for those little touch-ups. They easily keep my Irish Draught looking smart. Complete with two Lithium-ion battery packs giving you up to 120 minutes of run time from a single 75 minute charge. they also come in a smart case to keep them protected.

    Save £36.25 on the Wahl Admire Trimmer
    Was £144.99, now £108.74
    These quiet horse trimmers were awarded best trimmers for blending in our online buyers guide. They are perfect for detailing and blending around the face, bridle path and feathers. Easy to hold making them great for those hard to reach areas.

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
