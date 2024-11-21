We can’t believe it! Wahl are running a fantastic Black Friday discount with 25% off products across the site meaning you can save money on the popular Lister clippers and trimmers. Plus you get a free Lister bobble hat worth £20 with every order. We are very excited to see this deal as typically we don’t see clippers discounted much throughout the winter months.
Whether you’re a dedicated horse owner, rider or professional, you’ll understand the importance of using top-quality tools to keep your horse looking neat and tidy – and Lister always come highly recommended. I have used Lister products for many years – they are durable and reliable, and I have never been disappointed. This discount has come at ideal time of year as it’s prime clipping time – or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a horse owner this could be it.
If you want to take advantage of this opportunity but you’re you’re unsure where to start when choosing a new handset, check out our guides to the best horse clippers and best horse trimmers.
We’ve picked out some of our top offers from this sale but if you can’t find what you looking for here check out their website for more deals here. All you need to do is use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at the checkout – this code gives you a bigger discount than all the other codes they’re advertising on the site.
Our top pick of Wahl’s Black Friday clipper deals
Save £105 on the Lister Eclipse Cordless
Was £419.99, now £314.99
The Eclipse is designed to enhance the overall clipping experience for horse and rider. The ergonomic design gives excellent control, easy handling, and is versatile than previous models. The handset contains a lithium-ion battery that has a charge time and run time of 2 hours 10 mins.
Save £72.50 on the Lister Star Professional
Was £289.99, now £217.49
The Star clipper is powerful, fast and efficient making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts alike. A great introductory clipper – ideal if you have one or two horses. This is one of Lister’s most popular products. It has a slim, balanced grip for maximum comfort and is designed to be as lightweight as possible enabling you to clip for longer. This handset comes in green or purple.
Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion
Was £449.99, now £337.49
Designed for superior handing, its slim and perfectly weighted for ease of use and designed to stay cool when running even during longer periods. It has two speeds and has a powerful 360W motor for a fast, professional clip. Comes complete with a handy box. This offers is available with A2F/AC( Fine) or CA2/A2 (Course) blades.
Wahl’s Black Friday trimmer deals
Save £50 on the Wahl Adelar Pro Trimmer
Was £199.99, now £149.99
I own a pair of these trimmers and they are fantastic! Perfect for those little touch-ups. They easily keep my Irish Draught looking smart. Complete with two Lithium-ion battery packs giving you up to 120 minutes of run time from a single 75 minute charge. they also come in a smart case to keep them protected.
Save £36.25 on the Wahl Admire Trimmer
Was £144.99, now £108.74
These quiet horse trimmers were awarded best trimmers for blending in our online buyers guide. They are perfect for detailing and blending around the face, bridle path and feathers. Easy to hold making them great for those hard to reach areas.
You may also enjoy reading…
This must-have Supreme Products grooming set has 20% off right now
Find the best early Black Friday equestrian deals 2024 here
Best horse clippers to tame even the wildest of winter coats
Fix up and look sharp with these top trimmers
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round