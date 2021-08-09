



The best horse trimmers are ideal for getting to the bits that even the best clippers can’t – they’re perfect for finishing touches and quick tidy ups. Trimmers are all lightweight and easy to hold, which makes them great for manoeuvring into the trickier places. They’re also low noise and low vibration, which is really handy if you have a nervous horse or a horse that doesn’t like to be clipped, but also helps when you’re working around the head and ears.

Most trimmers are battery powered and there is a lot of variation between running and charging times. Some have some sort of battery level or charge indicator, which is a handy feature to have. Most trimmers also offer a variety of cut length options and easy-to-change blades, but this is definitely worth checking before you make your final decision. Typically, the more features the handset has, the higher the price point.

Here’s a selection of the best horse trimmers on the market today…

Clipperman Jewel

Power source: Internal rechargeable Li-ion battery | Run time: Up to 5 hours | Charge time: 3–5 hours | Handset length: 18cm | Grip diameter: 3.6cm | Weight: 200g | Warranty: 2 years | RRP: £38

This 3.7v dual-speed battery-powered trimmer is comparable to 12w of mains power. It has a great run time of five hours and a digital display that shows you exactly when you’re about to run out of power or how much longer you need to charge for. It is very lightweight and has an F5 snap-on blade connection with detachable 2-in-1 ceramic cutter and titanium coated comb, which lasts longer than traditional metal. It offers four cut lengths as well as four additional plastic graders.

Clipster Delox

Power source: Rechargeable internal Li-ion battery | Run time: Up to 5 hours | Charge time: 5 hours | Handset length: 18cm | Grip diameter: 12cm | Weight: 241g | Warranty: 1 year | RRP: £55

This trimmer is designed for detailed clipping with a useful LED light to help with accuracy. It offers three cutting speeds and excellent clipping properties thanks to the stainless steel clipping head, which adjusts to five different cutting lengths. It has a high-quality, long-lasting motor and a powerful battery that gives a good run time.

Liveryman Nova

Power source: Rechargeable internal Li-ion battery | Run time: 6 hours | Charge time: 3 hours | Handset length: 17cm | Grip diameter: 12cm | Weight: 218g | Warranty: 1 year | RRP: £59

This trimmer is perfect for show preparation, tidying-up or maintaining clip lines. The fully adjustable blade gives you an in-hand choice of cut height from 0.2mm to 2mm, while the two comb accessories allow for cutting lengths of between 3mm/6mm and 9mm/12mm. It is quiet with low vibration and has a long run time that allows for multiple uses between charging.

Power source: 2 rechargeable batteries | Run time: Up to 1 hour per battery | Charge time: 5 hours | Handset length: 17cm | Grip diameter: 11cm | Weight: 225g | Warranty: 2 years | RRP: £59.99

Available in pink, green or blue, this pocket-sized clipper is perfect for all year round show prep, including trimming around the face, under the gullet, around the ears, fetlocks, heels and all other areas that are hard to reach or sensitive. It comes in a smart aluminium style box for easy storage and includes a set of ceramic and titanium blades and four comb attachments that offer a variety of cutting depths.

Wahl Adore

Power source: Rechargeable battery | Run time: 100 min | Charge time: 150 min | Handset length: 17.8cm | Grip diameter: 4.6cm | Weight: 300g | Warranty: 2 years | RRP: £126

This trimmer is ideal for detail as the motor features automatic speed control, which will help you achieve the perfect blend between different parts of the body. The handset has a handy LED battery and charging level indicator. The set includes a blade set, charging stand, cleaning brush and oil.

Can you clip a horse with trimmers?

While some trimmers may be able to cope with tidying up a very fine coat, they are not designed to cope with a full clip and you will be much more successful with clippers. Trimmers are best saved for trickier areas, such as around the head.

