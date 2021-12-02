



If you want to know the best way to clip a horse, take a look at this archive video of Mary King and her former groom Jodie Summers clipping out the late Kings Temptress, for some expert advice on what to wear, where to do it and how to get it right. Before you start though, make sure you’ve got the best clippers for the job and decide which type of clip you’re going to do and draw on the lines with chalk if that’s helpful.

NOTE: this is archive material filmed in 2008

How to clip a horse: the basics

1. Wear appropriate clothing

Wear sturdy footwear, ideally with steel toecaps

Don’t wear fleecy clothes. Overalls are a good idea

Use a cap to keep your hair back or a riding hat for extra safety

2. Find the right location

Outside gives good natural light

Indoors is best in wet weather

Choose a place where the horse is relaxed

3. Make sure the horse has a clean, dry coat to avoid blunting the blades. The best way to do this is by using a hot cloth or by bathing your horse.

4. When using mains clippers use a circuit breaker and be careful the horse does not stand on the wires

5. Before starting to clip:

Check the clippers are working

Check the blades are in good order and have been recently sharpened

Make sure the tension is correct. This is different for each clipper brand. For Lister Clippers, which were used in the video, screw the tension nut down until tight. Turn the tension nut back one and a half turns.

Apply clipper oil along the teeth of the blades, and also on the sides at the heel.

6. Introducing the clippers to the horse

Show the horse the clippers while they are turned off

Rub the clippers against the horse’s shoulder

Take the clippers away and turn them on. Let the horse listen to the noise

Take the clippers gently to the horse and place against the horse to feel the vibration

If the horse appears relaxed you can start clipping

7. While clipping:

Use long smooth stokes against the lie of the hair

Stop every 10 mins to clean the hair from the blades and apply oil along the teeth of the blades and also on the sides at the heel

If the blades start to get hot, stop and set them aside to cool down, or swap to new blades. Apply a blade coolant spray if necessary. Do not put the blades in water or parafin to cool them.

Take your time!

8. When the clip is complete wipe the horse down with a warm, damp sponge to remove any loose hair, then rug up appropriately.

9. Caring for your clippers:

Brush off all the loose hairs

Remove the tension set and the blades

Clean the blades with a brush and/or rag and put them away. Do not put them back on the handset while in storage

Clean the handset and pack away carefully

Store your clippers in a cool, dry place

Send your clippers and blades away at the end of the clipping season to be serviced and sharpened ready for the following year

