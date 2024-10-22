



If you’re in the market for some new clippers, this Lister Eclipse is up there with the very best around. It’s now better still with an attractive £63 saving in this top deal direct from Wahl.

The Lister Eclipse Cordless Horse Clipper has been around for a few years now, and has proven to be one of the most popular choices when it comes to the best horse clippers. Right now, at Wahl, the Eclipse is available at £356.99, a rarely-seen discount on the list price and RRP of £419.99. We don’t often see deals on clippers, especially at this time of year when they’re in high demand, so this discount is a good find.

Our horses’ happiness and welfare are always a priority and if your horse dislikes being clipped and tends to fidget, the Lister Eclipse cordless horse clipper can help make the process easier as there are no leads to worry about. Lister is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of clippers and has held a Royal Warrant for more than 60 years. Other Lister clippers, such as the Lister Star, Lister Legend and Lister Fusion, all feature in our guide to the best horse clippers.

On launch, Lister described the Eclipse as one of its “most exciting developments to date” and Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert Georgia Guerin said, “The Eclipse is one of the lightest and smallest cordless clippers” – it weighs in at just 845g. Georgia also noted its slim and comfortable grip, which “gives greater control and helps reduce wrist fatigue” when tackling your horse’s coat.