Woman left horse with a hole in its head, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Owner left horse with hole in its head

Andrea Parry-Jones, of Carreg y Gad, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Anglesey, who left a stallion with a hole in his face, having failed to seek veterinary care for an “obvious fracture”, received a suspended prison sentence when sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 27 March.

The 35-year-old had pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences relating to a stallion called Ross, who was put down as a result of his injury. Parry-Jones was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and ordered to pay £2,000 costs.

Parry-Jones was described as having “genuine remorse”.

“This is our fight”

Countryside Alliance CEO Tim Bonner has accused Labour of “putting prejudiced party politics ahead of the priorities of ordinary people” after the Government confirmed in parliament on 1 April that it plans to hold a consultation on banning trail-hunting this year.

British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) managing director Oliver Hughes told H&H: “We knew this moment would come – and now the starting gun has been fired. Now is the time to show your support for hounds.

“If you care about legal hunting – and about the communities, the culture, and the working hounds that rely on it – this is the time to stand together. This is not someone else’s fight. This is ours.”

Meet Aintree’s new hero

The 2025 Randox Grand National winner Nick Rockett may stand barely 16hh, but he’s as “brave as a lion” according to his jockey Patrick Mullins.

We wanted to find out more about “Nickers”, as the eight-year-old is known at home, so we caught up with his devoted groom Katie Walton.

She told H&H about some of the charismatic gelding’s “bizarre” habits and the remarkable story leading up to that historic day when Nick Rockett became a true Grand National legend.

