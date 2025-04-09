Two men arrested and tack to be returned to owners after series of thefts





Two men have been arrested after a series of burglaries and theft of horse tack and equipment – some of which has been found and will be returned to its owners.

Dorset Police rural crime team officers stopped a vehicle in the Bournemouth area on 1 April and arrested two of its occupants on suspicion of theft.

A spokesperson for police said it was reported that a stable in West Parley was broken into between Saturday and Sunday, 22 and 23 March, and saddles and rugs were stolen. At about 11.40am on the Sunday, it was reported, riding hats, tack, headcollars and saddles were stolen from a storage unit in the Winterborne Zelston area. Police had a report of equipment being stolen from a shed in the Corfe Mullen area on the Sunday afternoon, and two of suspicious activity, in the Sherborne and Weymouth areas later that afternoon and evening, although it is believed nothing was stolen in these two incidents.

“Following enquiries by officers from the rural crime team, two men aged in their 20s and from Bournemouth were arrested on suspicion of theft,” the Dorset Police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the rural crime team said the arrests came after its investigation into the offences.

“With assistance from Bournemouth North NPT officers, post-arrest searches were conducted and the vehicle suspected to have been used in these offences was located and seized,” he said. “Stolen horse tack from the two burglaries and one theft was also located and will be returned to their rightful owners in due course.

“The rural crime team is also urging equestrians and livery yards to remain vigilant and has been carrying out visits to yards in the area to officer security advice.”

The men have been interviewed and bailed from police custody while officers carry out further enquiries.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now