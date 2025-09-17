



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

For those without mains power, the best solar lights for stables and arenas offer an excellent solution for the winter months. How often have you arrived at the yard only to realise you’ve misplaced your headtorch or it’s out of charge? If you’re like me, it’s far too often – and while headtorches are handy for changing rugs and smaller jobs, some tasks just need more light.

Investing in the best solar lighting for your needs will make life easier throughout winter. These systems are environmentally friendly, easy to install, and free to operate. Solar-powered arena lights are an ideal solution for exercising your horse during the winter, ensuring your training continues even when you can’t ride within daylight hours.

Best solar lights for stables and around the yard

SolarMate Hubi Hub Work 16

Brightness: 300 lumens

Warranty: 2 years for hub, 10 years for solar panel

H&H Rating: 10/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Fully expandable

Two USB power outlets

Reasons to avoid

If you are looking to light a larger area see the Hubi Work 64

This is the ideal setup for one stable, but also gives you the option of adding more lights at a later stage if needed with this expansion kit.

The system is made up of a single LED strip (that can be added to), hub and solar panel. The single strip as sold lights up to 16m² and it charges in around 4–5 hours dependent on weather conditions. It also has two USB power outlets so that you can use it as a power bank.

We tested the Hubi Hub 16 and rated it H&H Approved. Our tester used it in a remote and awkward site, found it easy to install and liked how it could be expanded as your needs grow.

Read H&H’s independent Hubi Hub 16 review.

Apollo Solar LED Batten

Brightness: 2,500 lumens

Warranty: 3 years on parts, 1 year on battery

Reasons to buy

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use

Perfect substitute for conventional fluorescent lights

Long run time

Reasons to avoid

Separate solar panel might not suit your needs

This single light setup has in-built motion sensor and separate solar panel with a 5m cable. It can be controlled via a remote or wired wall switch, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. With a full charge, this light will power for eight hours. It’s a great investment if you are after a bright light in your stable that has a long run time.

Flare Solar Brick

Brightness: 900 lumens

Warranty: 5 years on LED, 1 year on battery

Reasons to buy

Easy to set up

Ideal for use above doors, walkways, small yards and gateways

Reasons to avoid

If you are looking to light a large area

These lights would be handy to have around the yard or walkways. They are easy to install and have two automatic modes. The brock includes 35 LEDs and motion sensor with detection distance of 6m.

SolarMate Hubi Work 64

Brightness : 300 lumens

Warranty: 2 years for hub, 10 years for solar panel

Reasons to buy

No specialist tools or knowledge needed to install

Can be used as power bank

Battery level indicator

Reasons to avoid

If you are looking for a smaller setup see the Hubi Work 16

This setup is perfect if you have more than one stable or a large barn to light as it provides bright, even lighting across indoor areas up to 64m². It includes four high-efficiency LED light strips, a hub and solar panel, and can provide one to two hours of light during the winter and up to seven hours at other times of the year. You can purchase an expansion pack to add extra solar power and LED strip lights if needed.

Dancingboar Rechargeable LED Work Light

Brightness: 2,000 lumens

Reasons to buy

Good battery life

Can be used as a power bank

Portable

Bright

4 lighting modes

Inexpensive

Reasons to avoid

No warranty

This portable light would be ideal if your horses live out – with its magnetic base you could stick it on your gate to carry out rug checks, for example. It could also come in handy while you are away at stay away shows or camps.

The main advantages are that it is portable, lightweight and compact, and has a handy battery level indicator. It has four light modes, a magnetic base and can also be used as a power bank to charge your phone. With a full charge, this light will power for five hours.

Helios Solar Floodlight

Brightness level: 4,800 lumens

Warranty: 5 years for LED , 1 year for battery

Reasons to buy

Can be used inside or outside

Several settings

Remote control operation

Bright light

Reasons to avoid

If you are after a light with a built-in solar panel

This is the brightest stable light in this guide, boasting an impressive 4,800 lumens output. It’s a versatile floodlight with several settings and is programmed via remote. The solar panel can be mounted up to 5m away, and it is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

This light is perfect for use in a barn or stable yard. It could be used in an arena, but there are other options available with built-in solar panels that are less bulky.

Best solar lights for arenas

SolarMate Arena 2K Floodlight

Brightness: 2,000 lumens

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy

Good warranty

Can purchase a solar panel to extend run time

Remote controlled

Reasons to avoid

Costly if you want to fit out your arena

This weatherproof floodlight covers 300m² with solar cell and internal battery pack – you’ll need six lights to illuminate a 40x30m arena. It has motion-activation and timed modes, and you can add supercharge solar panels to extend the light’s nightly run time by up to six times.

Mini Saber Solar Floodlight

Brightness level: 1,600 lumens

Warranty: 5 years for LED, 1 year on battery

Reasons to buy

Ideal for smaller areas

Weatherproof

Reasons to avoid

If you are looking for a more powerful light see Saber Solar Arena

This self-sufficient, automatic lighting solution with a remote is ideal for areas up to 15m², and it has a detection distance of 8–12m. This light would be great for smaller yards, gateways and arenas.

Equisafety Solar LED

Brightness: 800 lumens

Reasons to buy

Versatile – flexible mounting options

USB charging option

Reasons to avoid

Costly if you need to light a large area

This light is super handy and would be great to take out to the field and clip on a fence or gate. have to hand in an emergency and can also offer extra lighting in your arena.

It’s waterproof and and can be clipped various objects to mount, which gives it great portability. It can be charged via solar panels or USB. For a 20x40m arena, you’d need 16 units to ensure uniform lighting throughout.





Saber Solar Arena Floodlight

Brightness level: 4,800 lumens

Warranty: 5 years on LED, 1 year on battery

Reasons to buy

Very bright

Choice of lighting modes

Reasons to avoid

Initial outlay is costly if using in an arena

These lights would be costly to fit out your arena but they are bright boasting 4,800 lumens output – you would need six of these units to light a 20x60m arena. They are ideal for those on small yards with limited riders as they are not able to run for long periods of time over consecutive days.

These powerful floodlights have built-in solar panel and asymmetrical beam angle for optimum coverage, plus a detection distance of 8–12m. When fully charged it will run for approximately two hours at full output.

SyouHome Solar Street Lights

Brightness: 2,000 lumens

Reasons to buy

3 lighting modes with remote control

Waterproof and durable

Great value

Reasons to avoid

No warranty

These enhanced outdoor solar lights will provide lighting of up to 2,000 lumens, with three lighting modes and a remote control for convenient use. It has a powerful and waterproof design to withstand the outdoors. These look great if you have a tight budget but looking for bright lights for your arena.

Benefits of solar powered lights

Solar power is a greener alternative to traditional lighting. Whether you’re trying to reduce your carbon footprint, cut down your electricity bill or don’t have access to mains power, solar lighting is a reliable and safe option. These lights generally require very little wiring and are virtually maintenance free as most of the lighting components have a long lifespan.

How to choose solar lights

Lighting serves a functional purpose, so consider the tasks you’ll be performing under them – is it mucking out, making feeds, changing rugs, turning out, picking out feet, or riding? The amount of light needed for each task will vary; for riding, brightness is crucial.

Pay close attention to the lumens, which indicate the brightness of the output; higher lumen values mean brighter light. We have listed lumen information where available for each product.

What are lumens?

Lumens are a measure of the total amount of visible light (to the human eye) from a source, with a higher lumen count indicating a brighter light.

You may also be interested in…

Protect your hands this winter with these yard gloves 16 toys to help horses beat their boredom Prepare now for winter: expert advice as hay yield falls and prices rise