Wondering how to wash horse rugs at home? It’s one thing keeping them dry, but keeping your rugs clean in winter can be difficult, too, especially if you’re relying on an ordinary washing machine. Many owners opt for professional rug laundry services to wash their rugs, which is recommended on an annual basis (and the best time to do this is before you put them away after winter, but we can’t be that organised all the time).

However, if the cost outweighs the effort saved and you want your rug clean immediately, here’s how to wash horse rugs at home.

Can you wash rugs in a washing machine?

Absolutely, if your machine is large enough – just follow these simple steps to protect your machine and your rugs.

1. Check the capacity of your machine

Most rugs can be machine washed at home, but this depends on the capacity of your machine, so you’ll need to check the specification against the weight of rug. Providing the machine is large enough, you’ll need to take a few steps before bunging a hairy, muddy, manure-stained rug into the same machine you wash your own clothes in – not only for your clothes, but to protect your machine.

2. Remove as much hair, dirt and mud as you can

Blast it with the hose, or let it dry out and use a dandy brush and a bit of elbow grease to remove the mud on the outside, while a vacuum cleaner is good for removing the stubborn hair on the inside.

3. Use a wash bag for protection

Put your rug in a large wash bag, such as the LeMieux laundry bag (available on Amazon) or the Horsewear washbag (also on Amazon), to prevent the hooks and buckles from damaging your machine. It also prevents any remaining horsehair from lingering in the machine drum. These can also be used for washing saddle pads, boots and bandages, so are worth the investment.

4. Wash on cool

A 30°C cycle is best for your rugs – and if you’re using a good wash product this should be plenty.

How to wash waterproof turnout rugs

To protect your rug, remove any detergent build-up from your dispenser, and select a gentle delicate cycle. Do not use regular detergent or fabric conditioner as these may compromise the laminate waterproofing of the rug. Instead choose one for washing delicates, or a recommended rug cleaning product, such as Nikwax Rug Wash (available on Amazon), which is designed to clean and restore water repellency.

Hang the rug up to dry, rather than tumble-drying.

There will eventually come a time where your turnout needs reproofing, but you can also waterproof your horse rugs at home – here’s how.

How to wash stable rugs

Winter stable rugs tend to absorb moisture because they are not waterproof, hence they can get smelly. Instead. some owners opt for lightweight turnout rugs, designed to repel moisture, on their horses in the stable.

Stable stains on the “indoor” rug can then be scrubbed off without the lining getting wet. You can vary the warmth with thermal rugs or cotton sheets underneath, which are lightweight and easy to wash in an ordinary machine. This way the horses’ coats stay clean and the top rugs only need washing once at the end of winter.

Often, the whole rug might not need a wash, but one mucky area could do with a good blitz. Most horse owners steer clear of pale rugs for obvious reasons, but for the stable stains that won’t budge, it’s worth trying a stain remover designed for grass stains and so on, such as Vanish (available on Amazon). The best stain removers for horses can do a good job on fabric too.

If your washing machine is too small, or the rest of the family don’t appreciate sharing it with your horse, it might be time to invest in a small power washer. You can find them for well under £100, either in your local DIY store or online (like this one on Amazon). The force of the water blasts off all the mud and dirt, and if you have a few horses on the yard, it will pay for itself quickly. It will come in handy for cleaning stables, too.

Avoid using a pressure washer on your waterproof turnout rugs, however, as it could damage the waterproof fabric.

How to wash summer rugs

Fly rugs and summer sheets are the easiest to wash as they are usually lightweight, making them easier to fit in your machine at home. However, the products we use on horses in summer, particularly if they suffer from sweet itch, can cause these rugs to become oily and dirty quickly.

Summer rugs should be washed in the same way as the other rugs described, using a wash bag (like this one on Amazon) and rug wash (also available on Amazon) to protect your machine while restoring your rugs to their former glory.

