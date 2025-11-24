



While rug technology has come a long way in recent years, the waterproof properties will inevitably deteriorate with time and wear, and being able to reproof horse rugs at home could save you a bit of money, too. Firstly because you may be able to save on sending them off to a professional, but it will also delay the need to buy new rug (although we’ve rounded up the best turnout rugs if you do).

Water-repellency won’t last forever. Over time, the original factory-applied water-repellency will wear off, but you shouldn’t throw your rugs away at this point, as you can clean them thoroughly and then re-add water-repellency, while maintaining breathability. If you’re feeling positively thrifty, here is our complete guide on how to reproof horse rugs…

How are rugs waterproofed?

The outer material of a rug is chosen because it is naturally durable, water-repellent and tightly woven together. It usually has another water-repellent coating applied to the outside, which is what makes the water bead up and roll off.

A waterproof membrane is then bonded to the inside of the fabric, which is what stops water getting through if it passes the outer protection. A good membrane not only stops water coming through but allows water vapour to exit, which is what makes the material breathable. How waterproof the rug remains, both initially and over time, depends a great deal on the quality of this membrane. While you can reapply the outer protection (following our instructions below), you cannot reapply this inner membrane.

The next step is seam sealing. When panels of fabric are stitched together it creates tiny holes that need to be sealed, so these are taped and heat sealed.

How waterproof a rug – or indeed a riding coat – is, can be measured by a hydrostatic pressure test and most manufacturers will list the result, for example, waterproof to 4,000mm.

There’s a common misconception that the less denier a rug has, the less waterproof it is – but this is not the case. Denier relates to how strong the fabric is, rather than how waterproof.



How to reproof horse rugs

1. Start with a clean rug

Cleaning is important when it comes to keeping your rugs in the best possible condition, but it also means that when you apply a waterproofing product, it can bond well to the rug as there isn’t dirt in the way. You can send it off to be done professionally, but you can also wash rugs at home.

Using the proper care products (such as Nikwax Rug Wash) and methods is important if you want to retain the waterproof properties. Many rug manufacturers provide cleaning instructions for each individual rug, and you should stick to these instructions as conventional detergents leave behind residues that harm water-repellency.

Some manufacturers recommend washing your rugs in a specially designed wash bag (like this one on Amazon), which can help to prevent the breakage of any straps, pockets, and buckles that are attached to the rug.

Never use fabric softener, as it strips off the waterproof coating applied to the material, and deteriorates the rug’s breathability, water-repellency, and wicking capabilities.

2. Use a reproofing spray or wash

There are many water repellent sprays, such as the Lincoln waterproofing aerosol, which will work best on small areas is are ideal for touching up over stitching. This can also be used on clothing.

Reproofing washes, such as Nikwax Rug Proof Wash-in Proofer and Grangers Rug Repel, are specifically formulated for reproofing horse rugs. They can be used in the washing machine, applied when washing by hand or applied with a sponge if you’re just doing small areas.

Professional rug cleaners recommend that you re-waterproof your rugs once each year using equestrian rug waterproofing agents. Alternatively, you can send your rugs to a rug cleaner and waterproofing specialist, where they will treat and repair your rugs for you.

Tips to keep rugs waterproof for longer

Machine wash synthetic rugs with caution, following the rug manufacturer’s instructions as well as checking the capacity of your washing machine.

Only use cold water when washing a synthetic rug to help prevent damaging the membrane – you will ruin the waterproofing entirely if you use hot or warm water

Avoid using detergents or any type of chemical on synthetic waterproof rugs as this can damage the waterproofing membrane.

Don’t use high pressure when washing your rugs as it will damage the rug pores and will allow water to leak through immediately.

Never use a harsh bristled brush to scrub the outer denier, you can spike the membrane

Allow damp or sweaty rugs to dry out as mould will eat away at the membrane over time.

Avoid leaving rugs in direct sunlight when not in use as UV will eventually affect the lining over a long period of time

Allow rugs to dry and cool down to room temperature for a few hours before storing.

Once your rug is ready to be stored, folding them into large laundry bags (like these ones) will help to keep them clean, dry and secure.

How to check a rug is waterproof

The best way to check your rug is still waterproof is to use a sink or large tub, lay the rug over the top and create a small dip – ensure you choose an area of the rug with no fittings. Then pour a glass or two of water into the indent and allow the water to pool. The rug layer should hold the water and not allow any seepage to the inside.

