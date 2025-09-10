Prepare now for winter: expert advice as hay yield falls and prices rise





Owners and businesses have been urged to prepare for winter as low hay yields and high prices create a challenging situation.

In many parts of the country, the dry spring meant yields are some 50% down. This means less hay available, and the cost of production was increasing anyway owing to inflation and higher prices. The continued dry weather means many have already started feeding hay.

Mike Evison, of major contracting company JW Evison & Sons and past president of the British Hay and Straw Merchants Association, told H&H supplies are short but there will likely be second cuts in September.

“There is enough, and there’s a rollover from last year, but the problem might be if it starts to snow in January,” he said. “If it’s a bad winter, that might be when it starts to get expensive and scarce, but if the weather stays as it is now, it won’t be too bad.”

Mr Evison said the yield may be down but most hay cut is of “exceptional quality”.

Philip Judge of Philip Judge International, which supplies hay and bedding across the country, brought hay back from France last week, the earliest he has ever started importing.

“The general feeling is that hay will trade at £300 per tonne by the end of winter,” he told H&H. “It’s currently £250 delivered to the UK; that’s the equivalent of £5 per small bale, so these big bales are the way forward.”

Mr Judge said this year has been the “perfect storm” of growing conditions, increased prices and additional import costs and paperwork since Brexit. But the industry has seen such prices before, such as in the late 1990s.

“We’re trying to deal with it the best way we can,” he said. “We’ve got the equestrian industry at heart and I can’t do it all, so I can help other merchants by showing them how to do it.

“Preparation is key; you won’t just be able to go to your local seller. This isn’t new, it’s increasingly common because of climate change but hopefully we can help. People need to be aware and keep their eyes open; panic-buying won’t help anyone.”

Mr Judge encouraged anyone struggling to consider feeding oat straw in part as there is plenty of this being baled and it provides roughage and fibre.

Planning advice

The British Horse Society (BHS) has also issued advice, urging owners to plan for winter. This can include a management plan to maximise grazing, looking at storage to ensure no hay is spoiled and wasted, investing in hay scales to prevent overfeeding and investigating hay replacement options.

BHS director of horse care and welfare Gemma Stanford told H&H: “Unfortunately, the pressures of a dry, hot summer are leading to having to feed hay already. We understand the concerns this raises, especially as farmers have no choice but to increase hay prices.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and take action now to make sure supplies are maintained as well as maximised. Being prepared now could go a long way in the months ahead.”

Will Field, who helps his son Eddie run supplier Sarngoch Farm in Carmarthenshire, had good spring rainfall so a very good yield, although the heat dried three fields intended for 1,000 bales of haylage into hay by the day after it was mown. But owing to conditions elsewhere, he has been transporting further than ever.

“I had a guy on the phone who said he’d pay whatever it cost,” he told H&H. “He’s happy as he’s got what he needs.”

Mr Field said he is having enquiries from as far away as Hampshire and Sussex but that he will ensure he keeps enough for his regular local clients.

“Our carefully produced hay and haylage usually serves loyal and select clientele closer to home,” he said. “This demonstrates not only the demand for high-quality forage but also how shifting weather conditions have reshaped supply and demand across regions.”

