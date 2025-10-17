New rule for tack- or rider-induced blood proposed in showjumping





A new rule for tack or rider-induced blood has been proposed in showjumping – as terminology concerning “minor cases” is scrapped.

The final draft of the FEI rules changes that will go to the vote at the general assembly (4–7 November) have been published. The first draft was released on 8 July, and national federations and stakeholders had until 26 August to submit feedback.

The showjumping rules are undergoing a full revision this year and there has been much deliberation over blood-related eliminations, including repeated calls for sanctions to have proportionality when it came to “micro or minor” cases of blood on the horse.

In the first draft of rule changes the FEI proposed that “any minor blood cases” will result in a recording warning – and blood not considered minor will result in elimination or disqualification and maybe separate disciplinary proceedings.

This was met with mixed reviews over the definition of “minor”. The German federation said “the determination between minor and more than minor blood could lead to different results between events and officials”.

The International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) welcomed the FEI’s revised approach as “a more fair and proportionate solution to a sensitive issue” – but raised concerns that “the terms ‘minor ’and ‘natural causes’ remain open to subjective interpretation”. The IJRC called for the event’s FEI veterinary delegate to be consulted by the ground jury to provide expert opinion in these cases.

The FEI said that following the latest comments, it had removed the word minor “as it is indeed challenging for officials to determine if the blood is minor or not and it could lead to inconsistencies in its implementation in practice”.

The FEI added that in addition the “concept of blood on the horse caused by tack or equipment or any athlete-induced blood” has been introduced.

“This is similar to what is already applicable in eventing for cross-country. We have removed the initial wording about elimination or disqualification in this specific article on recorded warning as other provisions in the rules apply for this (abuse of horse, excessive use of spurs, whips, etc),” said the FEI spokesperson.

“Finally, we have now added that the horse must be fit to compete in order to compete again and that the veterinary delegate will be consulted.”

The new wording that will be voted on states: any blood in the horse caused by tack or equipment or any athlete-induced blood detected during a competition will result in a recorded warning for first and second offences. Should the person responsible receive two or more warnings at the same or any other event within 12 months, they will receive a 1,000CHF fine and be suspended for a month.

In cases of blood where a horse appears to have bitten its tongue or lip, or is bleeding from the nose, the blood may be wiped and the combination can continue, “provided that the horse is deemed fit to compete”. No warning will apply in these cases

In all of these cases of blood under this article, the horse may only be permitted to continue in a competition or participate in any subsequent competitions at the event if the ground jury, in consultation with the vet delegate, has deemed the horse fit to compete.

“Tack is integral to our sport”

On 14 October showjumping stakeholders held a meeting on “shaping the future of tack requirements in the sport”. Discussions included whether rules should vary by competition level or rider experience, if there should be a list of “acceptable” tack combinations, and if current rules, controls and education systems for officials are sufficient.

“Jumping is evolving, and our rules must evolve with it. We need a proactive framework that protects horse welfare, supports athletes, and ensures safety. Tack is integral to our sport; its correct use requires skill and understanding, and it is fundamental to performance and welfare,” said FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez.

The FEI has proposed to consolidate descriptions and principles relating to tack from all discipline specific-rules into a single tack and equipment section, effective from 1 January 2026, but for showjumping this is deferred until January 2027.

