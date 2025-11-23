Dressage blood rule clarification and changes to eventing series: what’s coming for FEI competitors in 2026





The FEI has paved the way to allow organisers to record video footage of dressage warm-up arenas and also clarified the discipline’s blood rules ahead of 2026.

The changes are in addition to the news that riders will be allowed to choose whether to ride in a double or snaffle bridle up to CDI3* (news, 30 October), which was given the green light at this month’s FEI general assembly.

The dressage rules previously stated that if the judge at C suspected fresh blood anywhere on the horse during a test, they would stop the horse to check for blood. If it is found, the combination is eliminated.

This has been amended to remove the words “during the test” and instead make it clear that it is “from the moment the combination enters the space around the arena until the test is concluded”.

An FEI spokesperson told H&H the amendment “clarifies an existing position, i.e. judges may observe the horse prior to the start of the test”.

“This was always implicit in the rule, and the update ensures this point is clearly understood and applied consistently,” said the spokesperson.

Changes in dressage rules for 2026 also include the FEI specifically stating that organisers and the FEI are permitted to use a static camera to record video and live-stream practice arenas, to be shown at the venue.

H&H asked the purpose of this, to which an FEI spokesperson replied: “At certain venues – particularly indoor facilities – it is not always possible to allow public access to the warm-up area due to safety considerations.

“[This] therefore gives organisers the option to live-stream the warm-up to screens in public areas of the venue. This ensures that anyone wishing to observe the warm-up, including fans or media representatives, can do so, even when physical access is restricted for safety reasons.”

A dressage strategic action plan working group is also reviewing FEI tests at all levels, which Olympic gold medallist Carl Hester referenced in his H&H column (13 November). The single collective mark is also being renamed from “general impression” to “harmony”.

Changes to eventing Nations Cup

The four-star FEI Eventing Nations Cup series is being jazzed up to make it more exciting for fans.

Currently, the series runs solely on a points system, which means that it is effectively possible for winners to have been decided before the final starts.

Next year, each individual leg works as qualifiers (through points collected) and the top 10 teams progress to the season final – at which all will start on a clean slate.

FEI eventing committee chairman and Olympic gold medallist David O’Connor said this “should create great sport, great excitement and great passion”.

“I know riders always like to have something almost won before they get there. But for the fans, it’s great to have the competition come down to the last rail of the last person on the last day, like we did at the European Championships,” he said.

In 2027, a team ticket to LA28 will be awarded. This will be decided on a points system for the whole series, including double points at the final.

Other changes to eventing rules include reducing penalties for missing a flag from 15 to nine (news, 30 October).

Showjumping blood rule changes

H&H reported on calls from several national federations on a more harmonised approach to blood rules across disciplines (13 November). Following this, H&H asked the FEI what it meant by its commitment to look into this, what that looks like in real terms and if there is a rough timescale.

The FEI spokesperson reiterated the federation’s position statement, adding that it “will now consider this request and engage in further discussions to determine the appropriate process, scope and timing for any follow-up work”.

At an unrelated conference in London days after the General Assembly, FEI veterinary director Göran Akerström and FEI veterinary committee member Jenny Hall acknowledged that communications around the showjumping blood rule change could have been better.

“While the general assembly is publicly open and you can watch the recording now, what isn’t open are the sessions on previous days,” said Dr Hall, adding that during these there was “really full and frank discussion” about the change, which “really showed a different perspective”.

She added: “The veterinary committee completely supported this rule change. Because when you understand the nuances of the everyday rules, this [new rule] is a much more onerous sanction.

“It makes a huge difference to the normal jumping shows, because there is now the requirement for all horses that are seen to have blood on them to have a veterinary examination, which is not the situation in the current rule.”

