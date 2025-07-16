New double bridle rule proposed for international dressage alongside making judges’ comments public





Double bridles could become optional at international CDI3* competitions in an “important step in gathering data and evaluating choice”.

The suggestion has been included in the FEI’s first draft of proposed rule changes for 2026, published on 8 July. The double bridle debate has continued in recent years, as some call for it to be made optional at all levels – and others argue that it tests rider skill at the top level.

Currently double bridles are optional up to CDI2*. At the FEI Sports Forum the dressage strategic action planning working group discussed holding a trial of giving riders a choice on double bridles up to and including CDI3* grand prix (news, 10 April). The FEI has taken this a step further by submitting the rule change; if approved, a snaffle would be permitted up to and including three-star competitions.

“The dressage technical committee (DTC) and the working group have considered the level of expertise required to use the double bridle and conclude that the choice of using either a snaffle or double bridle at grand prix level should be permitted up to and including CDI3* and CDIO3* events,” said an FEI spokesperson.

“While the DTC remains of the opinion that using the double bridle at top level is not a welfare issue, we also believe that this proposed rule change would be an important step in gathering further data and evaluating the choice of bridles from an athlete and officials’ perspective.”

The FEI spokesperson added that as part of the full dressage rules revision scheduled for 2026, an item “under consideration” is to no longer permit double bridles for juniors at junior events and championships. Were this to be brought forward and approved by the general assembly, it would apply from 1 January 2027.

Another proposal includes the introduction of “paperless judging”, put forward by the International Dressage Officials Club (IDOC), in which the electronic judges’ sheets would be made available after the competition – unless a rider asks for them to be kept private.

The FEI said the DTC is “in principle, supportive of this proposal as an initiative that may enhance transparency and understanding of the sport” – but it has been deferred to the full rules revision in 2026.

“The DTC suggests that there should first be consultation with the International Dressage Riders Club and International Dressage Trainers Club, and following this consultation, the proposal could be trialled on a pilot basis at selected events,” said the FEI spokesperson, adding that the DTC agrees riders should have the option to choose whether their test comments are made public.

The IDOC has also submitted that movements specifically to assess suppleness and self-carriage should be added to big tour tests and this would “put more emphasis on the correct training, according to the scales of training, contributing to the welfare of the horse”. The DTC said it was in “full agreement” with this.

“The DTC believes that, for this purpose, a group of specialists should be assembled, in order to achieve the best possible solution,” said the FEI spokesperson, adding that there would be no change in the rules wording, but tests would be updated.

National federations have until 26 August to give feedback on the proposals. A final draft will be published in October, and this will be put to the vote at the FEI General Assembly on 7 November.



