FEI sets out next steps as dressage seeks to restore public’s trust





Mandatory trainer registration, defining ethical methods and better communication were some of the actions agreed on at the FEI dressage stakeholder meeting on 1 October.

A “diverse” group, including representatives of the international riders’ officials’ and trainers’ clubs, and members of the FEI riders’ para dressage and veterinary committees, were among those who met at the FEI’s Swiss headquarters last week. Media were not allowed to attend and national federations were not invited.

H&H reported in March that a meeting was to be held to address concerns in the sport. In September, the FEI announced that the event would include “in-depth discussions on addressing the challenges currently impacting the discipline of dressage”.

A spokesperson for the FEI said those at the meeting “have reaffirmed the core objectives of dressage and discussed ways of realigning the discipline to reflect these objectives”.

“The aim is that through balanced and systematic education, horses are trained and ridden to be calm, supple, flexible, confident and responsive, fostering a deep and positive connection with the rider,” the spokesperson said.

“The group agreed that these core objectives should be integrated in the FEI rule book and applied in practice, both while training and competing.”

Delegates agreed this approach emphasises key qualities such as freedom and regularity of movement, and that it is “crucial” dressage is without tension or resistance, and demonstrates harmony between horse and rider.

“Participants acknowledged the impact of breeding on the evolution of the sport and explored the relationship between judging, training, and riding,” the spokesperson said. “They also emphasised the importance of examining the sport holistically by introducing principles of behavioural science and the five domains of animal welfare, focusing on the horse’s positive physical and mental wellbeing.”

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said the Paris Games showed off the best horse sport can offer in competition, but also “brought to light challenges that have prompted us to reflect and reassess”.

“To many, this vision of what dressage should embody may seem self-evident,” she said. “But as highlighted during the meeting, over the years the discipline has moved away from its traditional purpose and this realisation requires a necessary realignment to the foundational principles of dressage.”

One key proposal is for trainers to be registered, and potential certification schemes to ensure accountability and standardisation. There was commitment to defining ethical training methods, “with an emphasis on increasing transparency and showcasing good practices”. It was agreed that a better communication plan is needed, as is a “thoughtful approach” to rules revision, based on scientific research.

Delegates supported the FEI’s equine welfare strategy and action plan, and agreed on collective responsibility and working together.

FEI dressage director Ronan Murphy said, “Establishing a unified vision is the essential first step in fostering a shared purpose. With this foundation in place, we can now focus on restoring public trust and confidence in the sport.

“Our goal is to be aligned and move forward in the same direction. We have clearly defined what we want to see as a sport and the next step is for all parties to assess how we can adapt our practices and approaches to ensure these standards are met.

“This effort is not the responsibility of any one group; it is a collective mission for the entire dressage community and we look forward to engaging with the wider community especially our national federations.”

European Equestrian Federation president Theo Ploegmakers, who was at the meeting, told H&H: “It was a very constructive meeting and we are very happy with the FEI’s initiative to hold this. There was a lot of productive discussion and we could align on some clear areas to take forward.

|For us it’s now very important to discuss with our European national equestrian federations, which we will do so ahead of the FEI general assembly.”

Updates will be shared at the general assembly, on 12 November, and there will be “opportunities for discussion” at the FEI Sports Forum next April.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now