Equestrian sport at ‘critical juncture’ as dressage meets to address the sport’s future





The FEI is hosting a meeting of “in-depth discussions on addressing the challenges currently impacting the discipline of dressage”.

Stakeholders including riders, officials, trainers, organisers and veterinary experts, as well as national federations, will be invited to the meeting on 1 October. The FEI said the event “marks the beginning of a broader strategy to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy for dressage, to ensure the sustainability and growth of the discipline”.

H&H reported that a dressage forum would be held to tackle concerns in the sport. The FEI confirmed this after the Swedish equestrian federation’s horse welfare council and Gothenburg Horse Show co-hosted a meeting at the show (21–25 February) on horse welfare and social licence, at which the FEI was represented.

After the meeting, the Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish federations wrote to the FEI asking for a dressage forum to be set up, adding: “After several notable cases where unacceptable training methods have been revealed recently, it is obvious that we need to act on an international level. Despite all efforts so far, there is still much work that must be done to secure horse welfare at all times and to secure the sport’s social licence on an international, as well as national level.”

The FEI said at the time that it was “in complete agreement that it is our collective responsibility to ensure the welfare and integrity of our sport, both within and outside the arena”, and that the forum would be held after the Paris Games.

Confirming the meeting, FEI president Ingmar de Vos said: “Our goal now is to collaborate closely with all our stakeholders to address the challenges facing dressage. While many in our community recognise the urgency of the situation, others may not yet fully grasp the critical juncture at which equestrian sport currently stands.

“While the FEI is committed to seeking collective solutions and fostering consensus wherever possible, the safety and wellbeing of our horses remain our top priority. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that dressage is a discipline where the sport is conducted in a manner that focuses on the horse’s comfort.”

Mr de Vos said the FEI is prepared to take decisions to ensure it is “living up to our promise to ‘Be a Guardian’ for our equine partners, and to improve the standards of safety and care in our sport”.

“We have shown in recent months that the FEI is ready to step in and take decisive action when the need arises,” he said.

“As the sport evolves, we must adapt and find effective solutions to current challenges. Our success depends on the community’s willingness to approach these issues with an open mind and work together toward common ground.”

British Dressage (BD) CEO Jason Brautigam told H&H he intends to be at the meeting. A British Equestrian (BEF) spokesperson said it is also expecting an invitation.

“We’ll take every opportunity afforded to us, BD and the sport of dressage to be involved to help drive positive change,” a BEF spokesperson said.

