Riders urged to ‘display our sport’s beauty’ and be guardians of horses as Olympics approach





With days to go before the 2024 Olympics, the FEI wants to “display our sport’s beauty”, as it calls on equestrians to commit to their duty as guardians of horses.

The renaming of humans’ role, in the new FEI “Be a Guardian” initiative, “marks an evolution in the FEI’s narrative of the horse-human partnership”, an FEI spokesperson said, and was chosen “to better represent the human role in caring for horses and to underscore each individual’s responsibility for ensuring horse welfare”.

“This shift in terminology is not merely symbolic; it signifies a fundamental change in our approach to equine welfare,” said FEI president Ingmar De Vos.

“Guardianship precedes partnership, and meeting the horse’s natural needs – such as sufficient eating time, social interaction, and exercise – cultivates trust, enabling a thriving relationship between horse and human. A partnership emerges when this trust and mutual understanding pave the way for sporting excellence.

“Through the concept of guardianship, our focus shifts to what is best for the horses, recognising them as unique and valuable beings deserving of human protection, trust, and respect. This evolution redefines the human role as that of a ‘caretaker’ with a responsibility to ensure a good life for horses.

“How we frame the issue shapes how we solve it. By embracing the role of guardians for horses, we commit to acknowledging their needs, treating them with respect, compassion and care, reinforcing our duty to these magnificent animals we live, work, and compete with.”

“Be a guardian” is also the message that “unites the community” on the action plan the FEI has developed from the recommendations made by the independent Equine Ethics and Wellbeing Commission.

The FEI said the Paris Olympics and Paralympics “represent a significant opportunity for the equestrian community to further develop a culture of enhanced respect and ethical treatment within the sport”.

“With a comprehensive approach to equine welfare, which includes aspects like transport, accommodation, veterinary care and post-event support, Paris 2024 is clear about what is required to put horse welfare at the core of the sport,” the FEI spokesperson said.

For the first time at the Games, there will be an equine welfare coordinator. Richard Corde, president of the French League for the Protection of the Horse, will “offer advisory oversight on animal welfare throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games, ensuring all stakeholders adhere strictly to FEI regulations”.

Measures taken in Paris to benefit horse welfare include air-conditioned stables, plentiful outdoor space and high-quality footing in arenas and on the cross-country course, the spokesperson said, adding that special attention has been paid to the conditions in which horses are transported to and from Versailles.

“Stringent health monitoring protocols will be enforced before, during, and after competitions to assess the horses’ fitness and maintain their physical and mental health throughout the Olympic Games,” he added. “A dedicated team of qualified veterinarians and support staff will conduct regular health assessments, promptly addressing any issues that may arise with immediate veterinary care.”

Post-event care protocols including rest periods will be strictly observed.

“We cannot prevent every issue, but if we follow these rules and encourage everyone to take responsibility based on our shared values, we can work hard to further improve excellent standards of horse welfare,” Mr de Vos said.

“As we prepare for the Olympic Games, we are eager to display our sport’s beauty and our dedication to caring for horses responsibly. Together, we are committed to ensuring that every horse at Paris 2024 receives the care and respect they deserve.”

