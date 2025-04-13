



The controversial blood elimination rule in showjumping is back under the spotlight as the sport prepares for a full revision of its rulebook this year.

During the showjumping session at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March–1 April) a panel of the sport’s stakeholders discussed proposals relating to the blood-on-flanks rule, as the FEI prepares to create a “simplified rulebook” but without “taking away from the spirit of the rules or weakening”.

The current rules state that blood on the horse’s flanks results in elimination. This applies regardless of whether the horse has a mark, scratch, or cut – and this has resulted in a number of high-profile cases, the most recent at the Paris Olympics when Brazilian rider Pedro Veniss was eliminated for a “micro case” of blood.

Many riders and the International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) have continued to speak out on this topic in recent years, calling for proportionality around sanctions and raising concerns that as it stands, the rule creates a negative image for the sport.

During the panel discussion it was broadly agreed that the rule had “served its purpose”. FEI judge and steward Cesar Hirsch said in his experience cases had reduced, but he added that “the sport evolves and the rule needs to evolve, too”.

It was discussed whether instead of immediate elimination, a graduated sanction system could be used for minor cases starting with a warning, then a yellow card, then suspension for repeat offences. Mr Hirsch said the proposal is “not to weaken the rule” but to “redefine it”.

IJRC president Francois Mathy Jr is in favour of a graduated sanction system, stating that a micro case of blood on the flanks “could happen to anyone”.

“I think the progression in the sanction is very important, because [with minor cases] this is not where somebody is doing something wrong to the horse or doing it on purpose,” he said.

FEI jumping committee chair Stefan Ellenbruch said “it shouldn’t happen [cases of blood], but we are all aware that it can happen”.

“It’s not blaming the riders for that, but blaming riders if it happens for the second time,” he said.

One member of the audience asked about how removing instant elimination would be explained to the public. She highlighted that in dressage “it is quite clear: blood is out – no discussion”, but asked how could it be explained that blood in showjumping is acceptable in some cases.

Mr Ellenbruch accepted that it “will be very difficult to explain to the outside world” and this was a “concern” – but emphasised the importance of having clear protocols and procedures.

“I’m open to listening to proposals,” he said. “I think the rule as it is does still make sense. If there is a better way to sanction riders, let’s discuss it. Maybe we will come to the conclusion there is a better way, maybe we will come to the conclusion there is not, but we have to keep in mind the headline is always the social licence.”

Discussions around proposals will continue ahead of the rules revision process later this year.

