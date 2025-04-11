Are young horses being ‘ruined’ by doing too much too soon? Experts debate





Are quality young horses being “ruined” by doing too much too soon?

This was a major talking point among a panel of showjumping stakeholders at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March–1 April). The session was used to discuss key topics ahead of a full jumping rules revision this year.

FEI athlete committee chair Jessica Kürten, who was moderating the session, said there has been a trend over recent years that some “five-year-olds are having seasons like top 12-year-old international horses”; aiming for finals at “numerous international events with a championship, and another championship, and then perhaps another championship”.

“And then we ask ourselves why do we not have enough horses at the top of the sport, why is it difficult to find the superstar horse? Because they’re not making it,” she said.

“Are they not making it because they’re not good enough? No, our breeding is wonderful. Are we losing these horses on the way to the top because their careers are quite simply being ruined by being used too early?”

The panel discussed whether education should be prioritised over competition and how to achieve this. Suggestions included reducing the number of competitions young horses are allowed to compete in, improving national offerings to reduce travel and using optimum time instead of jump-offs.

Swedish chef d’equipe Henrik Ankarcrona said although many riders produce horses correctly “there are a few getting caught in the business and competition side”.

“Today there is a market for driving your young horse across the continent and competing for money and I’m not sure that’s the best way,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem with a good rider making a short turn [in a jump-off] when they know what they’re doing, but a lot of times I think the emotions of winning take over and we should never have emotions guiding us in producing horses, it should be knowledge.”

International Jumping Riders Club president François Mathy Jr said the purpose of young horse competition is to “prepare the horse for the future” and that events such as the Sunshine Tour offer good education and experience, providing horses are then allowed to rest rather than go straight to the next competition – and this is about “self-management”.

“I don’t think anyone could say that running legs off a five-year-old is constructive so I think I would be in favour of taking away speed classes for those horses,” he said.

FEI jumping director Todd Hinde said the FEI will look into the statistics on young horses competing and how often.

“We know at higher levels riders have education behind them and are trying to produce horses for the longevity of the sport, I think it’s more the next tier down we need to look at and educate,” he said, adding that these discussions will continue.

FEI veterinary director Göran Åkerström said a project with the University of Bristol has been agreed in which a PhD student will look into career longevity in jumping horses; the first set paper is expected by early 2026.

