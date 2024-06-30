Calls for tougher whip rules – as the double bridle debate returns





Whip use in showjumping, horse abuse sanctions and the use of hoof boots during trot-ups are among the issues covered in proposed changes to FEI rules – as the double bridle debate in dressage continues.

The first draft of proposed rule changes has been published with suggestions across the disciplines.

The Swedish federation has called for a tightening of whip rules in showjumping and proposed, “as guidance only”, the rider may use the whip twice maximum, before and during the ride, by “gently tapping with the whip on the shoulder or behind the saddle”.

The federation also wants to expand the excessive use definition to state that “all other means of using the whip is considered excessive”. The current rules state that the whip should not be used more than three times in a row, and that using a whip on a horse’s head is always considered excessive.

The federation said the current rule is “clearly not in line with social licence”, and “as a minimum, the rules should be acceptable to the public and all stakeholders”, adding that Sweden had successfully introduced the proposal nationally in 2023.

The FEI jumping committee agreed to “discuss the use of equipment currently available”, but said that these changes will be discussed with all stakeholders as part of showjumping’s full rules revision planned for 2025.

The FEI has put forward changes to some sanctions, including expanding the list of offences to “catch all wrongdoings”. An increase to horse abuse sanctions was suggested, “especially taking into account social licence” and the Equine and Ethics Wellbeing

Committee’s action plan, published in April at the FEI Sports Forum (news, 9 May).

Under new proposals “top-end” cases could carry double the maximum suspension: 10 years. Less serious cases would carry a potential suspension of up to six months, and mid-range issues six months to three years. But there is a potential softening to the maximum sentence for the worst offences, with proposed bans of “up to” life – instead of life.

Hoof boots at trot-ups are also in the spotlight, with the FEI aiming to “harmonise horse inspections”. The FEI said horses should be “presented in the manner in which they are to compete”, and is proposing that barefoot horses who compete without hoof boots will not be allowed to wear them during trot-ups.

Horses who compete in hoof boots must wear these at the inspection, but they must be removed if requested by the panel to evaluate the horse’s hooves.

The double bridle is back on the agenda – the Dutch and Swedish federations are asking the FEI to “re-evaluate its decision” on this being mandatory in dressage at CDI3* level and upwards.

“We think it is in the best interest for the sport to allow riders to use a snaffle if they deem this in their best interest as a combination,” the federations agreed.

The FEI stood by its previous comments on use of the double bridle, “that the use of a double bridle is a sport matter and not a matter of wellbeing/welfare”, but said that the dressage technical committee is willing to be part of a round table to discuss “correct fitting and possible modernising of the double bridle”.

National federations have until 21 August to give feedback on the proposals. A final draft will be published in October, and this will be put to the vote at the FEI general assembly on 13 November.

