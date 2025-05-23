Epic ride from Lambourn to Windsor helps change drivers’ attitudes and save horses’ lives





An “amazing” 55-mile ride from Lambourn to Windsor in memory of two horses killed on Britain’s roads will help keep others safe, it is hoped.

Three horses and riders left the racing hub town last Monday (12 May) and arrived at Royal Windsor on Friday, where they completed a circuit of the Castle Arena to applause from the crowd.

The ride, to raise awareness among drivers of the safe way to pass horses, was a collaboration between the British Horse Society (BHS) Dead Slow road safety campaign and Project EDWARD (Every Day Without a Road Death), supported by Land Rover Defender, Royal Windsor, Thames Valley Police, MPs, jockeys and many others.

“It’s been amazing,” BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox told H&H. “The response from the media and public – not just the equestrian public – has been incredible. They’ve taken to the message really well. I think it’s been an invaluable partnership with Land Rover Defender to raise awareness of the Highway Code changes.”

Mr Hiscox came up with the idea after racehorse Knockalla was killed on the roads in Lambourn last autumn. He shared the riding with Des Payne and Laurence Knight from the BHS team, and BBC presenter Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes, with her pony Wincey. The riders were accompanied throughout by a Defender emblazoned with BHS and Project EDWARD logos, “Pass horses slow and wide” and a 10mph speed limit sign. The ride was covered on BBC Breakfast and the Jeremy Vine Radio 2 show, reaching potentially millions of people.

Lizzie, who has been supporting the BHS’s road safety work for more than 10 years, told H&H the ride had been “enlightening”.

“I’ve realised that drivers just aren’t seeing us; often we’re not even on their radar,” she said.

She added that she would like manufacturers of safety equipment to consider how riders can be more noticeable.

“But this has 100% made a difference,” she said. “We’ve had people driving past saying ‘I know it’s 10mph now’ because they heard us on Jeremy Vine. It’s definitely made a difference, and that’s why we did it.”

Project EDWARD project manager Josie Jordan, who is also a rider, told H&H that as well as raising awareness of “the numbers” – the 10mph and two metres’ distance – it is important drivers empathise more and understand what riders face on the roads.

“We don’t want to be on the roads but we have to, and we try to have our horses well trained, make ourselves seen and I always try to be courteous,” she said. “As riders we have to play our part.

“A policeman once said to me, ‘It’s a small piece of tarmac and we all have to share it’. My goal with this was to reach as many motorists as possible, and show we’re human too. By doing a safe pass, everyone gets home safely.”

Kyle Gordon, the national lead for road policing operations, who came to Royal Windsor to support the ride, told H&H that on average, five people are killed on Britain’s roads every day.

“So if this is an average day, five people who woke up this morning won’t sit down for dinner tonight with their families,” he said. “And a high proportion are vulnerable road users; those who haven’t got the metal cage wrapped round them. The Highway Code changes give these people special status, but the message hasn’t landed with the general motoring public.”

Commander Gordon added that many people are clued up about their “right” to be on the roads.

“But they don’t think about their responsibilities, and that’s wrong,” he said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to use the roads in a way that means everyone who left home this morning gets back safe tonight. Driving is a heavily regulated privilege but until we get away from thinking about rights to thinking about responsibilities, we will continue to lose five people a day.

“Every 23 minutes, someone’s killed or seriously injured on the roads, the vast majority vulnerable road users, so by the time we’ve finished this, someone else will have been injured or killed. That’s why I’m here. That’s why it’s important.”

