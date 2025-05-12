



A group of horses and riders is to travel from Lambourn to Royal Windsor Horse Show this week, inspired by two horses killed in traffic collisions – but for all those who have died or been injured on our roads.

The aim of the ride (12-16 May) is to raise awareness among drivers of the safe way to pass horses. It is the result of a collaboration between the British Horse Society (BHS) Dead Slow road safety campaign and Project Edward (Every Day Without a Road Death), and is supported by Defender, Royal Windsor, Thames Valley Police, MPs, jockeys and many others.

“It’s about highlighting the changes to the Highway Code on passing horses, as so many drivers still aren’t aware,” BHS safety director Alan Hiscox told H&H. “And raising awareness of the challenges horses face on the roads.”

Mr Hiscox came up with the idea after promising young racehorse Knockalla was fatally injured on the road in Lambourn last year. He went to visit the filly’s trainer Tom Ward, and thought “There’s something more we can do to get the message out there”.

He approached Project Edward, whose team was was very keen to support the idea, as was Royal Windsor organisers HPower, the team from which invited the group to finish the ride in the Castle Arena on the Friday of the show.

Mr Hisox and Des Payne from the BHS safety team will leave Lambourn today (12 May) with BBC presenter Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes on her pony. BBC Breakfast will be there to film their departure, which Mr Hiscox said would be a huge help in getting the message out.

They will cover the 55 miles in five days, on bridleways for part of the route, to highlight how few safe off-road riding routes exist, and on the roads.

“The Defender will be with us all the way too, with BHS and Project Edward logos, ‘Pass horses wide and slow’ and a big 10mph speed limit sign on it,” Mr Hiscox said. “On the Wednesday we’re having a community event in the Yattendon village square, with Thames Valley Police and the Riding for the Disabled Association, and children from the local school.”

Jockeys including Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand and Tom Scudamore are also supporting the ride, as is Amy Hilton, whose promising young event horse Archie was killed on the road this year.

“Amy will be talking about the significant effect of losing her horse, it’s very emotive,” Mr Hiscox said. “Amy has been incredible. Archie and Knockalla were the catalysts for this ride – but it’s for every horse that’s been injured or involved in an incident on the roads.”

The most recent BHS stats show that 58 horses were killed on Britain’s roads last year, and through the Dead Slow campaign, Mr Hiscox has found that at best, only 5% of drivers know of the Highway Code changes relating to horses.

“This ride aims to change all that,” he said.

Project Edward founder James Luckhurst pointed out that it only takes a few seconds to pass a horse safely.

“But it makes a huge difference,” he said. “These animals are sensitive and one bad moment can change a life for ever; let’s all be kind, patient and share the roads safely.”

Defender UK brand director Amy Gibson said Defender has always had strong links with the equestrian community.

“So there was no doubt that we would proudly show solidarity with this ride,” she said.

“Road safety is of paramount importance to us here at Defender and we recognise the need to protect vulnerable road users, including those on horseback. We’re also delighted to be able to transport all the equipment and individuals organising the ride, helping ensure it can go ahead and make as big an impression as possible.”

