‘If they save one life it’s worth it’: persistence pays off for horse and rider road safety





Riders and the British Horse Society (BHS) have proven the power of persistence, working together and reporting road incidents, as warning signs have been installed in Cambridgeshire villages.

The posters, supplied by the BHS, have been put up in Little Thetford, Huntingdon and St Ives. Titled Dead Slow, the name of the BHS road safety campaign, they set out the Highway Code guidance on passing horses at no more than 10mph and at two metres’ distance.

Charlotte Mitchell, a rider and the chair of Little Thetford Parish Council, told H&H she hopes the installation of the signs will help other riders as well as those who use the local roads. The BBC has reported on it, helping spread the word.

“It’s been massive,” she said. “I’ve had lots of other riders who I don’t know reaching out to ask advice about how to get the signs in their areas.”

Charlotte said hacking is limited in her area; she has to cross the A10 or A142 just to get to bridleways.

“I can’t explain how bad it is,” she said. “I’m in my 40s, I’ve ridden all my life and been involved in racing, and can’t believe the lack of care and general nastiness [of drivers]; it makes me ashamed to be human.”

Charlotte said she saw the signs in H&H and started to try to secure some for her area. She and other local riders approached the parish council, as parishioners, and BHS head of safety Alan Hiscox. They had to photograph suitable places, approach the local authority’s highways department and secure permission for their installation.

One thing that backed their case was the BHS incident stats for the county, which showed there had been an 116% increase in incidents including one equine fatality.

“The police are now backing us, and highways,” she said. “That meant when Alan came down, he had free rein to put the signs up where they were necessary. He and the BHS have been brilliant; so supportive, and the stats have really brought this about as we were able to show the police what was happening.

“This is why we should report, to the BHS and police. A friend of mine submitted footage of a driver to police and he got three points and a fine. Things do happen but you have to report.

“Someone said to me yesterday, even if these signs only slow 10 cars down and save one rider’s or horse’s life, it’s worth it.”

Mr Hiscox told H&H this is a “classic” example of collaboration, persistence and the importance of reporting incidents.

“Someone asked me this morning what the point is of reporting,” he said. “I said look at Cambridgeshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Shropshire, to name a few. If you let us know where these incidents are happening, as well as reporting to the police, we can work together to take it forward.”

Mr Hiscox added that in most cases the BHS funds the posters – sometimes local authorities do – and that they have been approved by the Welsh Assembly and Road Safety Wales.

“So if we say we’ll fund them and put them up, it’s a win-win situation,” he said. “This absolutely proves what the Horse i app and reporting website can do, and working with the equestrian community. Charlotte’s been doing a brilliant job.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary told H&H: “The posters carry an important message about remaining at 10mph or slower when passing horses. We want the roads to be a safe place for all road users and would urge everyone to share the roads safely and look out for one another.”

